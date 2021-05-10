Westside lawmakers have approved to continue robot food deliveries, learn more in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Robot Food Delivery on the Westside
Metro Bike Share Relaunching with 13 New Stations : YO! Venice Show – May, 10, 2021
May 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice House Fire Under Investigation * Metro Bike Share Relaunching with...
Venice Beach Basketball Courts Reopen
After 15 months of closure, local players return to the famous Venice Beach basketball courts. Hear how the closure affected...
The Venice Beach Handball courts have reopened!
On April 15th The City of Los Angeles cleared out the Venice Beach handball courts and players are thrilled, learn...
Local Muralist Rip Cronk Restores “Starry Night” Mural on Wavecrest Avenue
Local Venice artist Rip Cronk has been painting murals in Venice since 1980, last month he restored the beloved “Starry...
Summer Strawberries Are Here!
May 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Strawberries at the Santa Monica Farmers Market are now in season, join Juliet Lemar for Market Report to learn about...
Did You Lose Your Ring Near Venice? YO! Venice Show – May, 3, 2021
May 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Candlelight Vigil Held for Rescue Dog Killed in House Fire *...
Brentwood Senior Premieres Musical Talents with LA Philharmonic
April 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Brentwood School Senior Joey Karz is premiering his musical compositions at the Los Angeles Philharmonic 2020/21 Composer Fellowship Program, learn...
19-Year-Old Westsider Creates Food Sharing App
April 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
OpenPantry app co-founder Theo Goldstine has a vision for the future of food sharing that reduces waste and insecurity from...
Will Venice Soon Have Its Own Museum?
April 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The very first Venice Heritage Museum is coming to Venice Beach creating a space for locals and tourists to experience...
Local Activist Speaks About Hazardous Trash on Venice Streets
April 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With Illegal dumping increasing by 420% since 2016 local activists are calling for action. Hear what local Rick Swinger of...
Edify TV: Voluntary Homeless Encampment Cleanups?
LA lawmakers have voted to replace mandatory homeless encampment cleanups citywide with a voluntary-based program, learn more in this video...
“Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – April, 26, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * “Yarnbomb” Street Art Exhibit Comes to Abbot Kinney Blvd * One-Of-A-Kind...
Want to Be A Triathlete?
LA Tri Club has been a Westside staple for over 20 years, providing information, support services, training & racing activities,...
Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote
April 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and...
Venice Beach Just Got More Accessible
April 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors has installed a new mesh access mat near the parking lot at...
