Venice Art All-Stars

A record number of entries and the high level of talent featured in this year’s My Venice Holiday Poster Contest made judging winners especially tricky.

A team from the Venice Art Crawl (VAC), which is a Venice Chamber of Commerce hosted event, picked the winners. “The competition was especially stiff this year,” said VAC President Sunny Bak. Coeur d’Alene Elementary 2nd grader, Jacob Masi won his age category for the third year in a row.

Honored at the Venice Holiday Sign Lighting on Saturday, December 2, the six winners took home prize bags packed with treats from the new Venice Ben and Jerry’s, Huzzah’s, Mittels, Burro, and the game Creature Quest.

LA Unified Board Member Nick Melvoin and Assemblywoman Autumn Burke presented the children with official certificates acknowledging their participation in keeping Venice’s legacy as a thriving art colony alive.