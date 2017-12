Unhealthy air courtesy of the recent fires has forced organizers to push back the Santa Monica Venice Christmas Run by a week.

Originally planned for this Saturday, December 9, the run is now changing to Saturday, December 16 so there is still time to join in on the community fun.

Make sure you register with Team Venice.

The largest holiday running event in Los Angeles starts off in Santa Monica with the finish line at the Venice Pier.

For more details check out Venice Paparazzi.