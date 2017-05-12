Sign Up For the 6th Annual Merchants of Venice Showcase

The 6th Annual Merchants of Venice Showcase will take place on Sat. May, 20 from 2-5 p.m. at Venice High School.

There’s still time to promote your business and connect with other participants as well as community members attending the event. The showcase will feature exhibits, food tastings, a kids korner and raffle prizes.

The showcase has also partnered with the Mar Vista Chamber of Commerce, and there will be a wine and beer garden located at the Venice Alumni House.

Table exhibit space for members is only $95. The Merchants Showcase is open to the public and there is parking available on campus and in the neighborhood.

If you’d still like to take part, you can register here