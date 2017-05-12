Sign Up For the 6th Annual Merchants of Venice Showcase

By Mel -
0
447

The 6th Annual Merchants of Venice Showcase will take place on Sat. May, 20 from 2-5 p.m. at Venice High School.

There’s still time to promote your business and connect with other participants as well as community members attending the event. The showcase will feature exhibits, food tastings, a kids korner and raffle prizes.

The showcase has also partnered with the Mar Vista Chamber of Commerce, and there will be a wine and beer garden located at the Venice Alumni House.

Table exhibit space for members is only $95. The Merchants Showcase is open to the public and there is parking available on campus and in the neighborhood.

If you’d still like to take part,  you can register here

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR