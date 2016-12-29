Yo! Venice – NKLA Pets of the Week

6:11am

CHOCO: Choco is an absolutely darling with a zest for life! He loves walks and exploring, and he knows sit and paw. A true gentleman with 9 years of unconditional love experience. Come meet this sweet big guy and get ready to fall in love. His fan club at the NKLA center has paid his adoption fee, which means he is free to adopt! LINK: http://nkla.org/adopt-a-pet/ center-pets/choco/10893237/ german%20shepherd%20dog