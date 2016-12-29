Yo! Venice – NKLA Pets of the Week

6:11am
LADY: Lady is a wonderful cat with a sweet and confident disposition. She loves head scratches and is so ready to be in a home of her own. Lady is about 5 years old and a beauty inside and out. Adopt her today! LINK: http://nkla.org/adopt-a-pet/
CHOCO: Choco is an absolutely darling with a zest for life! He loves walks and exploring, and he knows sit and paw. A true gentleman with 9 years of unconditional love experience. Come meet this sweet big guy and get ready to fall in love. His fan club at the NKLA center has paid his adoption fee, which means he is free to adopt! LINK: http://nkla.org/adopt-a-pet/
The NKLA Pet Adoption Center has adoptable dogs and cats from featured NKLA Coalition partners, with $20 daily specials! All pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. All adoptions are same-day. Located in West L.A.; open daily 12-8pm; 1845 Pontius Ave 90025; (424) 208-8840. Learn more and watch videos of adoptable pets here: nkla.org/Adopt