Yo! Venice – NKLA Pets of the Week

6:11am

Lady is a wonderful cat with a sweet and confident disposition. She loves head scratches and is so ready to be in a home of her own. Lady is about 5 years old and a beauty inside and out. Adopt her today! LINK: http://nkla.org/adopt-a-pet/ center-pets/lady/10866643/ domestic%20short%20hair

CHOCO: Choco is an absolutely darling with a zest for life! He loves walks and exploring, and he knows sit and paw. A true gentleman with 9 years of unconditional love experience. Come meet this sweet big guy and get ready to fall in love. His fan club at the NKLA center has paid his adoption fee, which means he is free to adopt! LINK: http://nkla.org/adopt-a-pet/ center-pets/choco/10893237/ german%20shepherd%20dog