Yo! Venice NKLA Pets of the Week

Bring joy to the holiday season! The NKLA Pet Adoption Center has adoptable dogs and cats from featured NKLA Coalition partners, with $25 daily specials!

BABY: Oh, baby, baby, oh baby, baby! This baby girl lives up to her name! Baby is sweet and loving with people of all ages and her favorite activity is cuddling on the couch for belly rubs. Baby spent time with a foster family and they shared that she was house trained, good on leash, and very playful! Baby loves chew toys, rope toys, and playing fetch. Baby wants to be your one and only and she’ll reward you with the sweetest devotion.

MISSY: Meet Missy! This petite darling is so easy to please. At the center, she shares her living space with other cats, but she also likes her alone time. Missy would be the perfect addition to most any family. Are you the one to give Missy the loving home of her dreams?

All pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. All adoptions are same day. Located in West L.A.; open daily 12-8pm; 1845 Pontius Ave 90025; (424) 208-8840. Learn more and watch videos of adoptable pets here: nkla.org/Adopt