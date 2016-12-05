Yo! Venice – NKLA Pets of the Week

These adorable furbabies are looking for a home. Spread the word!
TOBY: Meet Toby! He is an outgoing and adorable 1-year-old cat who is so ready to gotoby_420x420 home with you. He has the sweetest demeanor and enjoys his time with people both giving and receiving affection. If you are looking for a mellow best friend, Toby may the perfect one for you!
 
campbell_420x420CAMPBELL: Goofy, playful, snuggly… that’s Campbell! He’s winning the hearts of all of our caregivers and volunteers at the center and it’s simply because he absolutely adores people! Campbell was in a foster home where he had a dog sibling and his temporary family gave him a glowing report! Adopt Campbell and start enjoying quality time with your new adorable best friend today! LINK: http://nkla.org/adopt-a-pet/center-pets/campbell/10827951/american%20pit%20bull%20terrier
 
The NKLA Pet Adoption Center has adoptable dogs, cats, and kittens from featured NKLA Coalition partners, with $25 daily specials! All pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. All adoptions are same-day. Located in West L.A.; open daily 12-8pm; 1845 Pontius Ave 90025; (424) 208-8840. Learn more and watch videos of adoptable pets here: nkla.org/Adopt
