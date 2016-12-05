Yo! Venice – NKLA Pets of the Week

2:05pm

These adorable furbabies are looking for a home. Spread the word!

TOBY: Meet Toby! He is an outgoing and adorable 1-year-old cat who is so ready to go home with you. He has the sweetest demeanor and enjoys his time with people both giving and receiving affection. If you are looking for a mellow best friend, Toby may the perfect one for you!

CAMPBELL: Goofy, playful, snuggly… that's Campbell! He's winning the hearts of all of our caregivers and volunteers at the center and it's simply because he absolutely adores people! Campbell was in a foster home where he had a dog sibling and his temporary family gave him a glowing report! Adopt Campbell and start enjoying quality time with your new adorable best friend today! LINK: http://nkla.org/adopt-a-pet/ center-pets/campbell/10827951/ american%20pit%20bull% 20terrier