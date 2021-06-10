June 10, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Seared Salmon & Mango Sambal bowl- Seared salmon, parsnip purée, mango sambal, pickled red onions, parsnip chips and a herb salad from Great White. Photo: Facebook (@greatwhitevenice)

Venice’s Great White Restaurant Expanding to Melrose

Venice cafe and restaurant opening location on Melrose in WeHo

By Kerry Slater

Great White cafe, located on Pacific Avenue in Venice, is expanding eastwards with a new location on Melrose.

As reported by What Now Los Angeles, the restaurant and cafe from Australian owners Sam Trude and Sam Cooper, is opening a third location at 8917 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. In addition to the Venice location and the future Melrose one, Great White also has a location slated on Larchmont Boulevard in Hancock Park. Official opening dates for these locations have not yet been announced.

The Venice location, which opened in 2017, is known for shared plates, sustainably sourced fish and chips, chili prawn pasta and wood-fired-oven pizzas. In addition, the restaurant recently rolled out a wine program with offerings made by small and independent producers.

