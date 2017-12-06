Seeing Red and Green in Venice

by Melanie Camp

Snowflakes from snow machines danced down onto Windward Ave., and mist rolled in from the Beach as neighbors gathered for a block party to celebrate the Sixth Annual Holiday Lighting of the Venice Sign on Saturday, December 2.

In previous years the Venice Chamber of Commerce has kept the celebrity guest of honor a secret, but this year the cat was out of the bag. Actor and Venice local Matthew Modine pulled the lever and lit up the Venice Sign red and green for the Holiday Season.

“The sign represents creative opportunity,” said Venice Magician Chris Korn. Korn has live in the neighborhood for 15 years and has never missed a holiday sign lighting.

Revelers enjoyed classics from Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and founding member of the Beach Boys, Al Jardine, 17-year-old Venice High senior and violin genius Kiev Morales, and Canadian singer-songwriter, Apryll Aileen. Both the Kenneth Brown Band and “American Idol” graduate, Adam Lasher with his band, got up on stage so the crowd could get down and dance.

Venice businesses like Hotel Erwin gave away hot chocolate, and candy canes and Ben & Jerry’s shared coupons for their new store opening soon on the Venice Boardwalk.

Congratulations to Jo Chapman for winning a free overnight stay in an Epic View King with dinner for two at Hotel Erwin in our Yo! Venice raffle.

Check out Venice Paparazzi for all the photos!