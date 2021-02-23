February 24, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Family Clinic Merges With Local Community Health Center

Local community health centers Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care to merge later this year

By Kerry Slater

Venice Family Clinic is merging with another community health center to bring care to a contiguous service area that will stretch from South Bay to the Santa Monica Mountains.

This week, Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care announced that the board of directors of both nonprofit organizations have agreed to merge.

According to a February 18 press release, the two community health centers–each part of their communities for more than 50 years–will join forces later this year to create one unified organization.

“We will be stronger together, which will result in better, more comprehensive care for our patients,” says Jann Hamilton Lee, CEO of South Bay Family Health Care. “From years of collaborating, we know that our organizations are aligned in mission, values, and culture, and share a profound commitment to delivering care with compassion, dignity and respect.”

Patients of both health centers can expect the same “high quality care they currently enjoy,” the duo said in their announcement, both during the transition and after the merger is complete. Afterwards, the unified organization will bring an expanded set of programs and services to patients by leveraging the unique and complementary expertise of each entity.

For example, South Bay is one of a few sites in Los Angeles County that offers CenteringPregnancy™ and CenteringParenting™, a patient-centered approach that is proven to yield better outcomes for prenatal patients and to reduce racial disparities in preterm births. Venice Family Clinic is a pioneer in serving the distinct needs of people experiencing homelessness and is a local leader in street medicine, which brings health care directly to people who currently lack housing.

“South Bay Family Health Care and Venice Family Clinic have built strong legacies of finding innovative ways to care and advocate for our patients, regardless of their ability to pay or immigration status,” said Elizabeth Benson Forer, CEO at Venice Family Clinic. “Joining forces presents many opportunities for us to grow as we learn from each other and make an even greater impact on the lives of the people we serve.”

In total, the two organizations currently serve 45,000 patients in neighboring service areas, with some current areas of overlap. The combined organization will provide care to a contiguous service area that stretches from Los Angeles County’s South Bay to the Santa Monica Mountains. Over time, the goal is to expand within that service area to provide quality health care to others whose need for health care remains unmet.

Completing the merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including securing necessary regulatory approvals.

Related Posts
video, Westside Wellness

What is available at the Public Library during the pandemic?

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

From curbside pick up, virtual programs, audiobooks, and movies the library still has many wonderful things to enjoy while staying...

Photo: LA County Lifeguards (Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Lifeguards Make Over 70 Rescues During Weekend

February 22, 2021

Read more
February 22, 2021

Wind swells, inshore holes, warm weather result in buys weekend for lifeguards Summer-esque weather combined with a combination of hazardous...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Sneakers and Stuff Cancels in Store Launch of New Nike: YO! Venice Show – February, 22, 2021

February 22, 2021

Read more
February 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Sneakers and Stuff Cancels in Store Launch of New Nike *...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Metro Paying Homage to Historical Black Architect

February 21, 2021

Read more
February 21, 2021

The Metro Purple Line Extension is paying homage to a historical black architect known for his works across the Westside....
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Housing Backers Start Facing Post-Pandemic Reality

February 21, 2021

Read more
February 21, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The mysterious blindness that apparently affected California’s top legislative housing advocates all through 2020 seems to...
Homeless, News, Venice Beach News, video

Venice Hotel to Homeless Shelter Sparks Debate

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

The city and Project Home Key are working together to turn the Ramada Inn on Washington Blvd in Venice into...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Suspect in Police Chase Runs Across the Marina Freeway

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

Police chase weaves across Westside Tuesday. By Toi Creel A police chase that began in Ladera Heights weaved all across...

The CIA Cleaning Crew on 1/24 cleaning up the area around Rose & Lincoln. Photo: Venice Chamber of Commerce (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Volunteers Needed for Venice Cleaning Crew This Weekend

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

Chamber in Action Pop-up Cleaning Crew on Washington Boulevard this weekend By Staff Writer Volunteers are needed for pop-up cleaning...

Photo: Great White (Facebook).
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Venice Restaurant Looking to Expand to East

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

Great White cafe adding Hancock Park location By Kerry Slater A Venice restaurant is opening a second location in the...

Rockwell Kitchen's breakfast burrito. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: Highway Robbery on PCH

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

An unmemorable breakfast burrito at Rockwell Kitchen By Kerry Slater A gourmet food truck on Pacific Coast Highway near the...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods.

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought...
Edify TV, Featured, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may...
Edify TV, Featured, video, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...

Art by Cey Adams.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Art, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Venice Art Crawl Community Event Reunites Far-Flung Local Artists

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

Venice Art Crawl celebrates love in art and love of art at their upcoming Instagram Live event “Love” The Venice...

