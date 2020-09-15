September 15, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Westsiders Working out Amid Poor Air Quality

With poor air quality due to wildfire smoke, local health officials are urging the public to avoid outdoor activity but some Westsiders are still working out in the haze. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.

COVID-19 Continues to Decrease in LA but Air Quality Reducing Testing

September 15, 2020

Smoke advisory in effect through Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro While COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Los Angeles County, health...

Venice Beach Boardwalk, January 2020. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
COVID-19 Could Have in Los Angeles as Early as Last December

September 15, 2020

UCLA study reports significant increase in coughs and acute respiratory failure prior to first official cases of COVID-19 By Sam...

A fire burns next to the Penmar Golf Course Monday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Fire Breaks out at Penmar Homeless Encampment

September 14, 2020

Fire breaks out early Monday morning By Sam Catanzaro A fire broke out at a homeless encampment on Rose Avenue...

Arnold Maeda was only 15-years-old when he, his family and dog (pictured) were forced away from their home and into an internment camp. Photo: Yo! Venice Archives.
Arnold Maeda, Manzanar Internee and Longtime Westside Resident, Passes Away at 94

September 14, 2020

Longtime Westsider who helped memorialize Manzanar internees passes away September 10 By Sam Catanzaro Manzanar internee and longtime Westside resident...
Edify TV: Over 100 Apartments Could Replace Palms Thrift Store

September 11, 2020

A lot that currently contains a thrift store in Palms near Sony Pictures Studios could soon be home to over...
20 Percent of Tenants in County Have Struggled to Pay Rent During Pandemic, Study Finds

September 11, 2020

UCLA and USC release joint report on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on renters By Staff Writer Over 20 percent of...
Edify TV: Making Al Fresco Program Permanent?

September 10, 2020

The City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program was implemented to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now...
Edify TV: Best Chocolate Milkshakes on the Westside

September 10, 2020

National Chocolate Milkshake Day is celebrated on September 12 by chocolate and ice cream lovers alike, so forget the calories...
County Changes Course on Trick or Treating Ban

September 9, 2020

Department of Public Health now says trick or treating not recommended By Sam Catanzaro County health officials have walked back...
LA County Bans Door to Door Trick or Treating

September 9, 2020

Update: the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has revised its Halloween guidelines. Previously, as reported below, officials planned...
Meditation Changed my Brain

September 8, 2020

I know the title sounds like something from the National Enquirer. But it’s true. When COVID was first announced and...
Edify TV: LA County Salons Given Green Light

September 8, 2020

Barbershops and hair salons in Los Angeles County have been given the green light to reopen with restrictions in place...
Woman Suffers Severe Injuries in Assault Near Venice Pier

September 8, 2020

Assault occurs early Tuesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A woman suffered severe injuries after being assaulted near the Venice Fishing...

The United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles. Photo: Getty Images.
Marina del Rey Accountant Pleads Guilty to Federal Ponzi Scheme Charges

September 8, 2020

Steven F. Brown faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Staff Writer A Marina del Rey accountant faces...
Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment

September 8, 2020

A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...

