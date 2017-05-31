One of the trashier events planned for this year’s Venice Pride weekend is the Beach, Please! Big Beach Clean Up.

Venice Pride is teaming up with Heal the Bay to help make a difference. Since the 1990’s, more than 1 million pounds of trash has been cleared up in cleanups along the Los Angeles County coastline.

The cleanup begins 8:30 am on Saturday morning, June 3, at the Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower, at the north of the Skate Park, at the end of Brooks Avenue.

Prizes will be awarded for the most trash collected and there will be a prize for best drag queen. You will need to sign a waiver before you can begin picking up trash.



Beach, Please! Big Beach Cleanup Tips:



Bring cash if you plan to park in the lot (there is no discounted parking), arrive early to find street metered parking or rideshare.



Volunteers 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Volunteers under 18 must have a waiver signed by parent or guardian.



Service hour forms will be signed by the beach captain at the end of the cleanup. Organizers can not verify service hours after the event concludes.



Be prepared to be outside for 2-3 hours. Beach weather can be unpredictably hot or cold, so we recommend dressing in layers. Bring a filled reusable water bottle to stay hydrated, and to bring a snack in case you get hungry. Water is available at all cleanups.

Dust off your unicorn horn and register here