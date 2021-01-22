Today on Westside Real Estate Show
* Matt Damon Lists Palisades home for $21 Million.
* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?
* Local property of the week – 4265 Marina City Dr UNIT 115, Marina Del Rey, CA
All this and more brought to you by Maser Condo Sales So Cal.
Missing Women Kolby Story’s Family and Friends Seek Answers: YO! Venice Show – January, 21, 2021
January 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Women Kolby Story’s Family and Friends Seek Answers * Los...
Edify TV: Promenade Property Owner Frustrated With Homelessness
January 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Third Street Promenade property owner is calling Santa Monica officials to deal with the issue of homeless individuals sleeping...
Bachelorette Contestant Michael Garofola Assaulted By Maskless Man: YO! Venice Show – January, 17, 2021
January 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Bachelorette Contestant Michael Garofola Assaulted By Maskless Man * LAPD Crack...
Edify TV: Westside Police Prepare for Inauguration Day
January 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
How are Westside police departments preparing for Inauguration Day in Los Angeles? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Video: 25K New Housing Units in LA?
With a massive spike in homelessness forecasted, LA lawmakers want to build 25,000 new housing units. Learn more in this...
$50 Million Dollar Doomed Estate of Mohamed Hadid On Market for $8.5M
January 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Check on these top things for a safer home, Mohammed Hadid’s $50M dollar estate on sale...
LAPD Arrests Shoreline Crips Gang Member on Suspicion of Murder In Oakwood Park: YO! Venice Show – January, 14, 2021
January 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Arrests Shoreline Crips Gang Member on Suspicion of Murder In...
Edify TV: Massive Boardwalk Fire and Stopping Encampment Cleanups
January 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The day before a massive fire that started at a Venice homeless encampment burned a Boardwalk building, Council member Bonin...
Edify TV: Westside Bloomingdale’s Closing
January 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Westside Bloomingdale’s is set to shut down, adding to a string of high profile closures in the area. This...
LAPD Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Women Last Seen Near Venice Beach: YO! Venice Show – January, 11, 2021
January 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Women Last Seen Near...
Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood
Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video...
City Planning Approves Venice Boardwalk Apartment Development
January 8, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Los Angeles Planning Department advances nine-unit development By Toi Creel The Los Angeles Planning Department has signed off on a...
How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?
January 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air...
Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish & Wildlife: YO! Venice Show – January, 7, 2021
January 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish &...
Edify TV: Bringing Color to Blank Westside Walls
January 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Across the Westside Beautify Earth is transforming walls by incorporating art from local artists. Learn more in this video made...
