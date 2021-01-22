January 22, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?

Today on Westside Real Estate Show
* Matt Damon Lists Palisades home for $21 Million.
* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?
* Local property of the week – 4265 Marina City Dr UNIT 115, Marina Del Rey, CA
All this and more brought to you by Maser Condo Sales So Cal.

in Venice Beach Real Estate, video
News, Venice Beach News, video

Missing Women Kolby Story’s Family and Friends Seek Answers: YO! Venice Show – January, 21, 2021

January 21, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Women Kolby Story’s Family and Friends Seek Answers * Los...
News, video

Edify TV: Promenade Property Owner Frustrated With Homelessness

January 21, 2021

A Third Street Promenade property owner is calling Santa Monica officials to deal with the issue of homeless individuals sleeping...
News, video

Bachelorette Contestant Michael Garofola Assaulted By Maskless Man: YO! Venice Show – January, 17, 2021

January 18, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Bachelorette Contestant Michael Garofola Assaulted By Maskless Man * LAPD Crack...
video

Edify TV: Westside Police Prepare for Inauguration Day

January 18, 2021

How are Westside police departments preparing for Inauguration Day in Los Angeles? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Video: 25K New Housing Units in LA?

January 17, 2021

With a massive spike in homelessness forecasted, LA lawmakers want to build 25,000 new housing units. Learn more in this...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

$50 Million Dollar Doomed Estate of Mohamed Hadid On Market for $8.5M

January 15, 2021

Today on Westside Cribz, Check on these top things for a safer home, Mohammed Hadid’s $50M dollar estate on sale...
News, Venice Beach News, video

LAPD Arrests Shoreline Crips Gang Member on Suspicion of Murder In Oakwood Park: YO! Venice Show – January, 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Arrests Shoreline Crips Gang Member on Suspicion of Murder In...
video

Edify TV: Massive Boardwalk Fire and Stopping Encampment Cleanups

January 14, 2021

The day before a massive fire that started at a Venice homeless encampment burned a Boardwalk building, Council member Bonin...
video

Edify TV: Westside Bloomingdale’s Closing

January 11, 2021

A Westside Bloomingdale’s is set to shut down, adding to a string of high profile closures in the area. This...
News, video

LAPD Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Women Last Seen Near Venice Beach: YO! Venice Show – January, 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Women Last Seen Near...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood

January 10, 2021

Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video...

A rendering of the project planned for 811-815 Ocean Front Walk in Venice.: Rendering: Reed Architectural Group.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

City Planning Approves Venice Boardwalk Apartment Development

January 8, 2021

Los Angeles Planning Department advances nine-unit development By Toi Creel The Los Angeles Planning Department has signed off on a...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?

January 8, 2021

Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air...
News, video

Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish & Wildlife: YO! Venice Show – January, 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish &...
video

Edify TV: Bringing Color to Blank Westside Walls

January 7, 2021

Across the Westside Beautify Earth is transforming walls by incorporating art from local artists. Learn more in this video made...

