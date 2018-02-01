Make Game Day a Win

It’s game day, which means your party needs food and needs it fast. Use recipes that can pump up the crowd this season and make every game a win.

These quick recipes for an Olive Bar Flatbread and a Mediterranean Nacho Bar can leave the fans in your home screaming for more.

Your fans will almost assuredly be dipping, diving and running for these simple snacks created with fresh ingredients like Sabra Hummus, which is available in more than a dozen flavors in the deli section of your grocery store. Spread it on fluffy flatbread with your favorite veggies to create a snack that fans can go crazy over, or set it out buffet-style for everyone to munch on at halftime.

Find more game day recipes at sabra.com.



Mediterranean Nacho Bar

Sabra Hummus

Diced tomatoes

Chopped green onions

Chopped zucchini (1/4-inch chunks)

Chopped Greek olives

Chopped pepperoncinis

Shredded lettuce

Crumbled feta cheese

Grilled chicken

Pita chips

Assemble hummus, tomatoes, green onions, zucchini, olives, pepperoncinis, lettuce, cheese and chicken in buffet format. Serve with pita chips.

Olive Bar Flatbread

Prep time: 15 minutes

Servings: 2

3 tablespoons Sabra Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

1 flatbread

1/2 cup desired vegetables, chopped (olives, roasted peppers, peppadew or artichokes)

3 miniature mozzarella balls, sliced

2 cups arugula

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper