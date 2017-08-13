Basketball Action

For the last decade, Veniceball (VBL) continues to revive the golden era of 1990’s style basketball at the historic Venice Beach basketball courts. This Sunday, August 13th, VBL will wrap up its 11th summer season with a star-studded day on the court.

Honoring Venice Beach legend Ron Beals who featured in the opening scene in “White Men Can’t Jump”, is the inspiration behind this historical day. Beals has contributed 40 plus years of basketball to Venice Beach and even more to the culture of streetball. Beals suffered a stroke 5 years ago and VBL honors his legacy at the end of every summer by bringing him back out in his wheelchair to admire the fruit of his labor.

As usual, Sunday morning kicks off with to host KVBL’s Youth Basketball Clinic at 9:00 am.Throughout the day, Cedric Ceballos, former Laker and NBA dunk champion, will be hosting on the mic and turntables.

VBL finishes with the first ever championship sunset game on its new courts at 6:30 pm. Following the championship ceremony, there will be a screening of the legendary White Men Can’t Jump.

The Venice Basketball Courts are at 1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice Beach.