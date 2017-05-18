Art Works for Venice Clinic

Lucking Jens, Giant Jackson

2:22 pm

This weekend art takes over. The Venice Family Clinic’s Art Walk & Auctions (VFCAWA) celebrates its 38th Anniversary community event and fundraiser. It is the largest art walk in Southern California and raises critical health care funds for people in need.

While Venice Family Clinic (VFC) started in Venice Beach, the community health care system has grown to include street outreach and twelve locations in Inglewood, Culver City, Mar Vista, Santa Monica, and Venice.

The weekend’s unique art experience supports the Clinic’s mission to provide quality healthcare to 24,000 people in need. In an unsteady and tumultuous time for health care, there is a chance that the Affordable Care Act will be repealed and many people who rely on VFC will lose their health coverage, leaving the organization with a large funding gap. This year’s art auction is more critical than ever and is generously supported by over 200 artists who have donated amazing works of art.

A major highlight of the 2017 Venice Family Clinic’s Art Walk & Auctions is the celebration of artist Barbara Kruger. Kruger, a tenured professor at UCLA, has been creating works for decades, which are outspoken commentaries and calls to action on politics, social issues, feminism, consumerism, individual autonomy, desire, and power. Kruger selected an ideal work titled “How Can I Be a Better Person,” which will be available on limited edition wares to benefit the clinic.