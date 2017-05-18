Art Works for Venice Clinic

Lucking Jens, Giant Jackson
2:22 pm
This weekend art takes over. The Venice Family Clinic’s Art Walk & Auctions (VFCAWA) celebrates its 38th Anniversary community event and fundraiser. It is the largest art walk in Southern California and raises critical health care funds for people in need.
While Venice Family Clinic (VFC) started in Venice Beach, the community health care system has grown to include street outreach and twelve locations in Inglewood, Culver City, Mar Vista, Santa Monica, and Venice.
The weekend’s unique art experience supports the Clinic’s mission to provide quality healthcare to 24,000 people in need. In an unsteady and tumultuous time for health care, there is a chance that the Affordable Care Act will be repealed and many people who rely on VFC will lose their health coverage, leaving the organization with a large funding gap. This year’s art auction is more critical than ever and is generously supported by over 200 artists who have donated amazing works of art.
A major highlight of the 2017 Venice Family Clinic’s Art Walk & Auctions is the celebration of artist Barbara Kruger. Kruger, a tenured professor at UCLA, has been creating works for decades, which are outspoken commentaries and calls to action on politics, social issues, feminism, consumerism, individual autonomy, desire, and power. Kruger selected an ideal work titled “How Can I Be a Better Person,” which will be available on limited edition wares to benefit the clinic.
Legendary conceptual artist John Baldessari, who has been an active supporter of the VFCAWA since the early 1980’s, has created a new, limited edition benefit print.
Free and open to the public, 6,000 people will attend the silent art auction and exhibition at Google Los Angeles’ Venice headquarters, which includes live entertainment, food and drinks. In addition, a VIP invitation-only preview of the auction will be held the night before.
Art collectors will be able to preview the silent auction and bid early at Paddle8.com, with all proceeds benefiting Venice Family Clinic. The silent art auction includes emerging and renowned contemporary artists such as: Kelly Akashi, Billy Al Bengston, Rosson Crow, Guy Dill, Laddie John Dill, Sam Durant, Amir H. Fallah, Alexandra Grant, Jacob Kassay, Dave Muller, Ana Pravcki, Ed Ruscha, Analia Saban, and Austyn Weiner.
The funds raised during Venice Art Walk & Auctions help ensure people who are low-income, uninsured and may be experiencing homelessness receive comprehensive services including: pediatric and prenatal care, care for teens and adults, dental, vision, behavioral and mental health, women’s health (including breast and cervical cancer screenings), domestic violence intervention, HIV/AIDS prevention, health education, Children First Early Head Start services and more.
Through an expanded calendar of events, the 2017 Venice Family Clinic’s Art Walk & Auctions will also encompass artist studio and architecture tours with meet-the-artist opportunities. For exclusive access to Los Angeles’ internationally renowned art scene, people can become Venice Art Walk Angels. This unique membership group contributes crucial funds to provide healthcare to those in need. Learn more about becoming a Venice Art Walk Angel at venicefamilyclinic.org.
Venice Family Clinic’s Art Walk & Auctions
Sunday, May 21, 2017
Noon-6pm
Google Headquarters
340 Main Street, Venice, CA 90291
Free & open to the public. Includes silent art auction, community celebration, Imagination Station for kids, Barking Lot for dogs, live music & food.
Artist Studio Tour (Venice Art Walk)
Sunday, May 21, 2017
Noon-4:00pm
Meet local artists and get a behind-the-scenes look at their creative process at the Artist Studio Tour.
Tickets: $50
For more information and VFC art walk tickets: www.theveniceartwalk.org