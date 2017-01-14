Party Like a Warrior

11:30am

Venice peeps are invited to take a peek at a new local mural today. “Warrior Odessy” by Artist Robert Vargas will have it’s official unvieling this afternoon.

Local Dogtown legend, Tony Alva is featured in the giant work of art that adorns the entire east side of The Kinney Hotel at 737 W Washington Blvd.

Vargas has spent the past month painting the side of The Kinney Hotel at 737 W Washington Blvd. (With no help form the rain.) Watch the big reveal today, Saturday, January 14th from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at The Kinney Hotel. “Warrior Odessy” is the first of seven murals Vargas will have on display at the hotel.

To celebrate the occasion, there will be a special live performance by Tony Alva’s band, His Eyes Have Fangs in The Kinney’s Quad. Beach bites will be provided by Pink Taco and caffeine creations by ucallit coffee bar.

There’s no better way to spend a Saturday than by the beach with art, music, tunes, and fun!

When: 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Kinney, 737 W Washington Blvd. Venice, CA 90292