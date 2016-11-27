Painting the Town Red and Green

Past winner Jasmine Chairez Monteil, 5th Grade, Broadway Elementary School.

8:29am

For the second year, the Venice Chamber of Commerce is bringing together all local public school children in a poster contest to illustrate what the holiday season means to them.

The “My Venice Holiday” Poster Contest will feature the work of the winners of each grade level from the public grade schools in Venice. Poster contest winners, one each from grades k-5 from all of Venice’s public schools, will receive a $100 gift card and other assorted holiday presents.

All entries will be posted for public display at the 5th annual Holiday Lighting of the Venice Sign, this Friday, December 2nd.

Take a look at all of last year’s winners here.

Past winner Sarit Avedon, 3rd Grade, Coeur D’Alene Elementary School.