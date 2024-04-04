Upcoming SMC Student Art Exhibition to Run Through June

The Gallery Will Feature Both In-Person and Online Displays
The Santa Monica College Emeritus Art Gallery will host the SMC Emeritus Annual Student Art Exhibition 2024 — Part 1 from April 18 to June 7.
This year’s exhibition is split into two parts. Part 1 showcases over 60 artworks by 38 student artists from SMC’s noncredit Emeritus program for older adults. The gallery, situated at the SMC Emeritus Campus on 1227 Second Street, Santa Monica, will feature both in-person and online displays. Gallery hours can be found at smc.edu/emeritusgallery.
A live Zoom Virtual Launch Event for Part 1 will occur on April 18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Guests can access the event via a link available at smc.edu/emeritusgallery. The artworks from Part 1 will be available for online viewing 24/7 on the Emeritus Student Art Exhibition 2024 Part 1 Facebook page, accessible through smc.edu/emeritusgallery.
The opening reception, hosted by Emeritus Associate Dean (interim) Guadalupe Salgado and Emeritus Gallery Curator Jesse Benson, will feature discussions about select artworks by exhibiting artists.
Here are the artists presenting in Part 1 of the exhibition:
John Alcantara
Marilyn Alquizola
Belinda Balaski
Parvaneh Bassiri
Vivian Bloomberg
Terry Brown
Judith Claire
Ruth Dewar
Cheri Dickinson
Linda Freedman
Barbara Gordon
Maria Hansen
Kathleen Higgins
Jennifer Jesswein
Jude
Debórah Kaufman
Young-He Keh
Esther Lainer
Josephine La Rosa
Cheryl Lee
Sandra Mano
Vicki Maturo
Young Moon
Venu Pantham
Stuart Perlman
Doris Power
Uvi Poznansky
Michel Salazar
Shoko Sakanaka
Lily Shams
Tony Stenger
Sandra Strength
Sherry Swann
d truthsayer
Akemi Watanabe
Leslie Wintner
Caryl Wolff
Linda Zarou
For more information and gallery hours, visit smc.edu/emeritusgallery or call 310-434-4306. All events are subject to change or cancellation.