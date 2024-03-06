Venice Shorts: “Your Vision, Our Craftsmanship”

General Contractor Melinda Martinez Brings a Female Perspective to the Male-Dominated World of Construction, Renovation and Project Management

By Nick Antonicello

Nearly 1.2 million women are employed in the construction workforce, representing just 9.9% of an industry dominated by men in hardhats and lunch buckets.

Enter “Melinez,” owned and operated by Melinda Martinez who is turning the aspirations of Los Angeles real estate investors into beautifully crafted realities. For every project is a reflection of her “commitment to excellence.”

And in the building industry excellence is a result of going that extra mile, being precise, and being part of the solution and developing that can-do attitude, and making that extra effort to stand out in the competitive market of home renovation and construction here on the Westside.

For Melinda Martinez has spent her career challenging the odds and transforming herself as an individual that has transitioned from one success to another.

Since relocating to LA some five years ago, Martinez is a new player that has successfully entered the construction services arena, promising a unique blend of creativity, efficiency, and a woman’s touch.

For this latest endeavor Melinez (www.Melinez.com), is led by Martinez, who seeks to redefine the construction experience by infusing a dreamer’s spirit into every project.

Martinez’s journey into the world of construction began in the most unexpected way – as a child sketching floor plans, dreaming of the day she would build her own home.

Little did she know those childhood sketches would shape her destiny.

Embarking on a diverse career path, Martinez transitioned from Information Technology to the Beauty & Hair Care Industry and subsequently to television production, Martinez finally took the decisive step into her true passion: creating one’s home.

For be it new home, renovation or project management, Melinda Martinez stresses “consistent communication” when delivering on her menu of services for her customers.

“I’ve always been drawn to the idea of creating something tangible, something that lasts. I believe every obstacle has a solution, and that mindset has guided me through every twist and turn in my career,” offered Martinez.

An entrepreneur who embraces change, Martinez attributes her success to the harmonious fusion of her technical and creative spirit. This unique combination allows her to approach construction projects with a fresh perspective, solving problems creatively and efficiently.

“There are always solutions to any obstacle,” Martinez declares confidently, embodying the philosophy that has become the cornerstone of Melinez.

For those clients who worked with Melinda refer to her “impeccable work ethic” and “no-problem attitude” as what makes working with her so unique and out-of-the-box in creating the right style of residence.

Currently working on an accessory dwelling unit here in Venice or ADU, this is a small, self-contained residential unit located on the same lot as an existing single-family home. An ADU has all the basic facilities needed for day-to-day living independent of the main home, such as a kitchen, sleeping area, and bathroom.

Breaking barriers in a traditionally male-dominated industry, Martinez brings a nurturing disposition, concise communication, and efficiency to the forefront. She understands and empathizes with the stress her clients endure during the construction process, vowing to make it a seamless and enjoyable experience.

“As a woman in construction, I want to contribute not just my technical skills but also my ability to connect with clients on a personal level. Construction is about more than just bricks and mortar; it’s about realizing dreams,” noted Martinez.

Melinez, under Martinez’s leadership, aspires to be more than just a construction company – it aims to be a dream-maker, building dream homes for its clients. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and client satisfaction, Melinez is set to leave an indelible mark in the industry.

So as the sun sets here in Venice and beyond, Melinez rises, ready to embark on a journey of transforming dreams into reality, one construction project at a time.

For more information email Melinda at info@melinez.comNick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who covers the culture, community and spirit of this eclectic, urban beach enclave. Have a take or a tip all things Venice? Contact him at nantoni@mindspring.com