March 7, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Melinda Martinez

Venice Shorts: “Your Vision, Our Craftsmanship”

General Contractor Melinda Martinez Brings a Female Perspective to the Male-Dominated World of Construction, Renovation and Project Management

By Nick Antonicello

Nearly 1.2 million women are employed in the construction workforce, representing just 9.9% of an industry dominated by men in hardhats and lunch buckets.

Enter “Melinez,” owned and operated by Melinda Martinez who is turning the aspirations of Los Angeles real estate investors into beautifully crafted realities. For every project is a reflection of her “commitment to excellence.”

And in the building industry excellence is a result of going that extra mile, being precise, and being part of the solution and developing that can-do attitude, and making that extra effort to stand out in the competitive market of home renovation and construction here on the Westside.

For Melinda Martinez has spent her career challenging the odds and transforming herself as an individual that has transitioned from one success to another.

Since relocating to LA some five years ago, Martinez is a new player that has successfully entered the construction services arena, promising a unique blend of creativity, efficiency, and a woman’s touch.

For this latest endeavor Melinez (www.Melinez.com), is led by Martinez, who seeks to redefine the construction experience by infusing a dreamer’s spirit into every project.

Martinez’s journey into the world of construction began in the most unexpected way – as a child sketching floor plans, dreaming of the day she would build her own home.

Little did she know those childhood sketches would shape her destiny.

Embarking on a diverse career path, Martinez transitioned from Information Technology to the Beauty & Hair Care Industry and subsequently to television production, Martinez finally took the decisive step into her true passion: creating one’s home.  

For be it new home, renovation or project management, Melinda Martinez stresses “consistent communication” when delivering on her menu of services for her customers.  

“I’ve always been drawn to the idea of creating something tangible, something that lasts. I believe every obstacle has a solution, and that mindset has guided me through every twist and turn in my career,” offered Martinez.

An entrepreneur who embraces change, Martinez attributes her success to the harmonious fusion of her technical and creative spirit. This unique combination allows her to approach construction projects with a fresh perspective, solving problems creatively and efficiently.

“There are always solutions to any obstacle,” Martinez declares confidently, embodying the philosophy that has become the cornerstone of Melinez.

For those clients who worked with Melinda refer to her “impeccable work ethic” and “no-problem attitude” as what makes working with her so unique and out-of-the-box in creating the right style of residence.

Currently working on an accessory dwelling unit here in Venice or ADU, this is a small, self-contained residential unit located on the same lot as an existing single-family home. An ADU has all the basic facilities needed for day-to-day living independent of the main home, such as a kitchen, sleeping area, and bathroom.

Breaking barriers in a traditionally male-dominated industry, Martinez brings a nurturing disposition, concise communication, and efficiency to the forefront. She understands and empathizes with the stress her clients endure during the construction process, vowing to make it a seamless and enjoyable experience.

“As a woman in construction, I want to contribute not just my technical skills but also my ability to connect with clients on a personal level. Construction is about more than just bricks and mortar; it’s about realizing dreams,” noted Martinez.

Melinez, under Martinez’s leadership, aspires to be more than just a construction company – it aims to be a dream-maker, building dream homes for its clients. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and client satisfaction, Melinez is set to leave an indelible mark in the industry.

So as the sun sets here in Venice and beyond, Melinez rises, ready to embark on a journey of transforming dreams into reality, one construction project at a time.

For more information email Melinda at info@melinez.comNick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who covers the culture, community and spirit of this eclectic, urban beach enclave. Have a take or a tip all things Venice? Contact him at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Venice Local to Open New Pilates Studio

March 6, 2024

Read more
March 6, 2024

Options Include Private Small Group Classes With up to 4 People By Zach Armstrong Dream Body Pilates, a Pilates studio...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Traci Park to Join Delegation in France as L.A. Leaders Prepare for 2028 Olympics

March 6, 2024

Read more
March 6, 2024

Discussions Will Include Partnerships With French Companies, Exploring Housing Strategies for the Unhoused, and Learning From Parisian Leaders About Maximizing...
News, Video

(Video) Carve Out Some Peaceful Time for Your Energetic System, Body, Mind, and Soul In Santa Monica’s Premier Wellness Studio

March 6, 2024

Read more
March 6, 2024

IntoMeSea is dedicated to creating a space where we care for, connect to, and transcend the self in order that...
News

One Whole Life: Health Starts in Your Gut

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

Los Angeles-based broth company, OWL Venice, is on a mission to heal the world. OWL stands for One Whole Life...
News

Become Fit ‘N’ Fab Forever With At Home Personal Training

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

By Susan Payne “Age is a number, fitness is a lifestyle.” Santa Monica personal trainer Betsy Mendel truly believes this....

Photo: LA Marathon (Facebook)
Hard, News

Inaugural Abbot Kinney One Race Coming this Weekend

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

The Race Various Race Categories Catering to Different Age Groups and Expertise Levels Venice Run Club will hold the inaugural...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Health, News, Wellness

Find Harmony at IntoMeSea: Unveiling Santa Monica’s Quantum Wellness Hub

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

A Look Into the Healing Studio and Interview with Owner Jen Williams  IntoMeSea, a healing wellness studio located at 1812...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Suspect in Custody After Breaking Into Woman’s Residence, Masturbating While She Slept

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

The Man Was Arrested for Burglary, Indecent Exposure and Attempt to Commit Rape By Zach Armstrong A homeless man has...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Raging Fire Burns Home Still Under Construction to the Ground

March 4, 2024

Read more
March 4, 2024

Witnesses Reported Garbage Catching Fire as the Root Cause By Zach Armstrong An investigation was pursued into the cause of...

Photo: Venice V Hotel
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: How a Local Entrepreneur Restored Venice’s Historic Waldorf Hotel

March 4, 2024

Read more
March 4, 2024

Upcoming Hearing Will Determine if the Restaurant Can Serve Alcohol By Nick Antonicello The Waldorf hotel on Ocean Front Walk...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

El Medio Bluffs Home With Canyon and Ocean Views Lists for $3.4M

March 4, 2024

Read more
March 4, 2024

The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house is distinguished by a central skylight Situated in the El Medio Bluffs of Pacific Palisades, this...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Seven-Bedroom Beachfront Home Lists for $12.5M

March 4, 2024

Read more
March 4, 2024

Built in 1929, Amenities Include a Sparkling Pool, Home Theater and Elevator  This beachfront residence, boasting panoramic views from Palos...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Instagram Executive Puts Spanish-Style Venice Home on the Market

March 3, 2024

Read more
March 3, 2024

Nestled in the heart of the East of Lincoln neighborhood, the bungalow includes coved ceilings According to a report by...

Photo: Big Blue Bus
Hard, News

Security Officers Being Deployed at Big Blue Bus Stations and Routes

March 1, 2024

Read more
March 1, 2024

The Guards will be provided by a firm with other security contracts with the city of Santa Monica  By Zach...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Mayor Karen Bass Taps Mike Newhouse for the Los Angeles Planning Commission

February 29, 2024

Read more
February 29, 2024

Attorney, husband, father, homeowner, small business advocate and longtime community activist joins LAPC By Nick Antonicello  Mike Newhouse, a resident...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR