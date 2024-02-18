Single-Story Bungalow + Glass Loft Lists for Nearly $5M

The combined living spaces span an impressive 3,704 square feet, boasting up to five bedrooms and six baths

Comprising a meticulously restored 1,300-square-foot historic bungalow and an architecturally striking concrete and glass loft duplex envisioned by Kevin Mulcahy, this rare gem stands as a testament to refined living.

Secluded behind a discreet modern wood gate, the combined living spaces span an impressive 3,704 square feet, boasting up to five bedrooms and six baths.

The bungalow, a single-story haven, is characterized by earthy tile floors anchoring its interconnected living, dining, and kitchen spaces. The kitchen showcases pristine surfaces of Caesarstone and warm wood, with Pedini cabinetry, Miele appliances, and well-positioned lighting. Adjacent to the bungalow, the loft duplex commands attention with a southeast-facing glass facade, spanning three levels linked by a contemporary stairway. A ground-floor living area seamlessly connects indoors and outdoors through bifold Cantera glass doors. The uppermost floor features a glass-floored catwalk, connecting rooms with panoramic views of neighboring rooflines.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/741-Brooks-Ave_Venice_CA_90291_M18152-99344?from=srp-list-card