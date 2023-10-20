October 20, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice High School Evacuated Amid Threat, LAPD Investigates

Venice Boulevard Was Temporarily Closed by the Police During the Investigation

In an incident that raised concerns about the safety of students and staff at Venice High School on Thursday, an evacuation was initiated, and traffic around the campus was temporarily halted, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The local school district became aware of statements made by an unidentified community member, as stated by Lt. Nina Buranasombati from the Los Angeles School Police Department in an official release. The nature and source of these statements remained unclear. During the investigation, students were briefly evacuated to the school’s football field while the police probed the veracity of the threats. By 2 p.m., normal school operations had resumed, and officials assured that all students and staff were secure.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the police later declared the threat as non-credible, and the Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

Venice Boulevard was temporarily closed by the police during the investigation, with school police increasing patrols in the vicinity. This occurrence followed an incident just three days prior, where several schools in Los Angeles County were closed due to bomb threat-related emails, later determined to lack credibility by authorities.

