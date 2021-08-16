August 17, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
A man recently arrested by the LAPD for a series of thefts in the Venice area. Photos: LAPD.

Venice Bicycle Thief Arrested

LAPD Pacific Division announce arrest of suspect wanted for series of Venice-area thefts

By Sam Catanzaro

Venice-area police have announced the arrest of a “prolific” suspect believed to be responsible for a series of bicycle thefts.

The arrest was announced in an August 16 Nextdoor post from Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Pacific Division Detective David Hawkins.

“On 8/07/21 a prolific theft suspect was arrested by Pacific Division Officers. The suspect primarily steals bicycles and miscellaneous items from the rear yards of various citizens in Pacific Division,” Hawkins wrote. “He was positively identified and located due in large part to the efforts of the citizens of Pacific Division sharing information and video footage with each other and the police. Using all of the gathered and shared intel, Pacific Detectives were able to direct officers to the suspect’s most likely locations.”

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and found to have various outstanding warrants as well as the open charges, Hawkins added.

According to the LAPD, the crimes took place around the following locations: the 800 Block of Milwood Avenue, the 1500 block of Electric Avenue, the area of 19th Avenue, the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue, the 800 block of San Miguel Avenue, the 200 block of Venice Way and the 3100 block of Thatcher Avenue.

As of Monday, the LAPD says that seven counts of grand theft have been filed against the suspect and he is being held without bail in jail awaiting his court appearances.

The LAPD did not immediately respond to a email inquiring about the identity of the suspect.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Mother's Beach. Photo: https://beaches.lacounty.gov
News, Venice Beach News

Ocean Water Use Warning for Marina del Rey Beach

August 13, 2021

Read more
August 13, 2021

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the below...

Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Facebook.
News, Venice Beach News

Report Advises Against Most Westside Homeless Shelter Locations Following Bonin’s Call for Feasibility Study

August 13, 2021

Read more
August 13, 2021

City Administrative Officer concludes majority of proposed sites are infeasible for residential use   By Sam Catanzaro Bringing homeless shelters to...

A bahn mi from Skinny Daves. Photo: skinny-daves.com
Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

New Sandwich Spot Opens From Chef Behind Little Fatty

August 12, 2021

Read more
August 12, 2021

David Kuo opens Skinny Daves By Kerry Slater  The chef behind popular Mar Vista restaurant Little Fatty has opened Skinny...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Armed LAPD Officers at Homeless Encampment Viral TikTok Video Explained – August 9, 2021

August 9, 2021

Read more
August 9, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Over 200 Homeless Tents Cleared Off Boardwalk * Armed LAPD Officers...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Over 200 Homeless Tents Cleared From Venice Boardwalk

August 9, 2021

Read more
August 9, 2021

After six weeks of clean up and outreach by multiple organizations and departments the Venice Beach Boardwalk homeless encampment has...

Photo: Getty
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Two People and Dog Rescued After Boat Runs Ashore on Venice Beach

August 6, 2021

Read more
August 6, 2021

LA County Lifeguards respond to Wednesday incident By Chad Winthrop Lifeguards recused two people and a dog after a boat...
News, video

Will Locals Adhere to the Reinstated Face-Mask Mandate?

August 5, 2021

Read more
August 5, 2021

Wearing a face-mask indoors is once again required regardless of vaccination status, how do locals feel about the new mandate?...
News, video

Tiny Homes for Veterans Pending Approval From VA

August 5, 2021

Read more
August 5, 2021

If approved, tiny homes provided by Safe Huts could bring temporary housing to homeless veterans within the VA safe camping...
News, video

New Street Furniture Program Coming to Bus Stops Across Los Angeles

August 4, 2021

Read more
August 4, 2021

StreetsLA is debuting a new program adding shade, seating, and other amenities to bus stops across Los Angeles. Brought to...
News, video

New Renderings Revealed for Future Multi-Use Building on La Cienega blvd

August 4, 2021

Read more
August 4, 2021

The SHop will be a multifamily housing and office space replacing the self-storage facility on the corner of La Cienega...
News, video

New West LA High-Rise Apartment Building Reaches its Final Height

August 4, 2021

Read more
August 4, 2021

“The Landmark” is the tallest apartment building West of the 405 and the first new high-rise built in the last...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Progress Update On Clearing Of Homeless Encampments On Boardwalk: YO! Venice Show – August 2, 2021

August 2, 2021

Read more
August 2, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Three Men Brawl On The Venice Boardwalk * Progress Update On...

Hyperion Water Treatment Plant. Photo: Doc Searls (Flickr).
Featured, Venice Beach News

Millions of Gallons of Partially Treated Sewage Continue to be Discharged From Hyperion Plant

August 2, 2021

Read more
August 2, 2021

Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant still not operating at full efficiency following July spill  By Sam Catanzaro Three weeks after a...

The scene of a fatal car crash in Venice Tuesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, Venice Beach News

20-Year-Old Fresno Man Killed in Venice Shooting, Crash

July 30, 2021

Read more
July 30, 2021

No arrests made in connectio to Tuesday incident By Sam Catanzaro. Officials have released the identity of a 20-year-old man...

Ragú from Uovo. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Uovo Pasta Opens in Marina Del Rey

July 29, 2021

Read more
July 29, 2021

Soft opening for popular restaurant at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater  Popular pasta restaurant Uovo is now open in Marina...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR