Venice Bicycle Thief Arrested

LAPD Pacific Division announce arrest of suspect wanted for series of Venice-area thefts

By Sam Catanzaro

Venice-area police have announced the arrest of a “prolific” suspect believed to be responsible for a series of bicycle thefts.

The arrest was announced in an August 16 Nextdoor post from Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Pacific Division Detective David Hawkins.

“On 8/07/21 a prolific theft suspect was arrested by Pacific Division Officers. The suspect primarily steals bicycles and miscellaneous items from the rear yards of various citizens in Pacific Division,” Hawkins wrote. “He was positively identified and located due in large part to the efforts of the citizens of Pacific Division sharing information and video footage with each other and the police. Using all of the gathered and shared intel, Pacific Detectives were able to direct officers to the suspect’s most likely locations.”

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and found to have various outstanding warrants as well as the open charges, Hawkins added.

According to the LAPD, the crimes took place around the following locations: the 800 Block of Milwood Avenue, the 1500 block of Electric Avenue, the area of 19th Avenue, the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue, the 800 block of San Miguel Avenue, the 200 block of Venice Way and the 3100 block of Thatcher Avenue.

As of Monday, the LAPD says that seven counts of grand theft have been filed against the suspect and he is being held without bail in jail awaiting his court appearances.

The LAPD did not immediately respond to a email inquiring about the identity of the suspect.