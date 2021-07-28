Police Investigating Fatal Crash, Shooting in Venice

Details remain murky surrounding Tuesday morning incident

By Sam Catanzaro

Police are investigating a fatal car crash and possible related shooting that took place in Venice Tuesday.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the car crash was reported at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Pacific and Westminster avenues.

One vehicle went over the embankment onto [its] side (impacting a recreation center). One person reportedly trapped and firefighters are working on a vehicle extrication. There were reports of possible shots fired related to this incident but currently there are no signs of a shooting or patients with gunshot wounds,” wrote LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart in an incident report.”

As reported by Fox 11, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a reported shooting a block away from the crash at Pacific Avenue and Brooks Avenue. According to Fox, police found a 2016 BMW with bullet holes at the scene.

When reached for comment, the LAPD could not confirm if these two incidents were related.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.