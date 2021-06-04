June 4, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Mother’s Beach Lifeguard Tower Painted to Raise Awareness for Autism

LA County Ocean Lifeguard Scott Snyder paints MDR lifeguard tower to support special needs families

By Sam Catanzaro

A Mother’s Beach lifeguard tower has been painted by an LA County Lifeguard to raise awareness for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ADS).

The lifeguard tower, created as a temporary art installation inspired by Los Angeles County’s Sirens of Silence program, was painted by Ocean Lifeguard Scott Snyder last month.

“Our firefighters and lifeguards interact with special needs families every day and we want to make sure we are doing everything we can to provide the best care possible,” said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby. “As first responders and community helpers, we are here to protect and provide thoughtful service to everyone in our care – and this program helps us enhance our ability to do that.”

According to the Center for Disease Control, one in 54 children in 2020 was diagnosed with ADS. To help familiarize and expose individuals with ASD to first responders, the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s (LACoFD) Sirens of Silence program works with local organizations, so children with ASD and their parents/caregivers can meet firefighters and lifeguards and see/touch the equipment and apparatus in a quiet, less stimulating setting.

“For some children with ASD, lights and sirens become sensory overload and overwhelming. Individuals with ASD are each unique and have a range of challenges, including communication and social skills. Some may be limited in verbal communication or nonverbal which accounts for nearly one-third of people with autism,” the County said. “Nearly half of those with autism also wander or bolt from safety. Seeing a fully suited first responder or stranger can also provide a sense of uneasiness.”

The Sirens of Silence program consists of three components. The first is education and awareness for the Department’s first responders through a mandatory training module as well as access to visual aids and informational materials with advice and practical tips on how to approach, respond and communicate. Second, the program supports special needs-friendly events for residents to meet and interact with first responders in a welcoming and sensory-sensitive space. Third, safety-related items (seatbelt covers, sensory toys, etc.) for special needs patients, are provided by the program.

Visit http://fire.lacounty.gov/sirens-of-silence for more information,

in News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...

Photo: Venice Pride (Facebook)
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Venice Beach News

Venice Pride Big Beach Clean Up This Morning

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

By Timothy. Michael Up early? Well help clean the beach with Venice Pride this morning. In honor of Pride 2021...

The Will Rogers State Beach parking lot in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Getty.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

PPCC to Fundraise, Retain Counsel in Opposition to Bonin Housing Proposal

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

Pacific Palisades Community Council approves raising funds for legal expense, retain counsel in opposition of use of housing proposal  By...

A sinkhole in Venice Thursday. Photo: Courtesy LAPD.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Sinkhole Closes Venice Intersection

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

Small sinkhole reported near Venice Boardwalk Thursday By Sam Catanzaro A small sinkhole has led to the closure of an...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...

Left to right: Felix Trattoria, The Rose Venice, Gjelina. Photos: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Three Venice Restaurants Named Among Best is Los Angeles

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

The Rose Venice, Felix Trattoria and Gjelina highlighted by Open Table By Kerry Slater Three Venice restaurants have been named...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Reese-Davidson Project Given Green Light by The Los Angeles Planning Commission

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

The Los Angeles Planning Commission officially signed off on a proposal for The Reese-Davidson project to move forward, learn more...
News, video

Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...

A rendering of the Reese Davidson Community. Credit: Eric Owen Moss Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

City Planning Approves Venice Canals Affordable Housing Development

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

140 units planned along canals By Toi Creel A 140-unit affordable housing development planned along the Venice Canals cleared a...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...

An e-scooter involved in a separate collision in Santa Monica earlier this year. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Scooter Rider Arrested for DUI in Venice Collision That Killed 91-Year-Old Man

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Man killed in Venice over the weekend after hit by two riders on an e-scooter By Sam Catanzaro Police have...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Jame’s Beach Has Reopened: YO! Venice Show – June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Lifeguards Paint Tower for Autism Awareness * Jame’s Beach Has Reopened...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...

Photo: Culver City Police Department.
News, Venice Beach News

Culver City Police Seize 2,500 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine Worth $60 Million

May 28, 2021

Read more
May 28, 2021

Submitted by Culver City Police Department Earlier this month, Culver City Police Detectives, along with Detectives from various agencies participating...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR