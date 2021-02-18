February 18, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Rockwell Kitchen's breakfast burrito. Photo: Kerry Slater.

Food Review: Highway Robbery on PCH

An unmemorable breakfast burrito at Rockwell Kitchen

By Kerry Slater

A gourmet food truck on Pacific Coast Highway near the Palisades serves up a breakfast burrito that, in the eyes of this reviewer, can only be described as highway robbery.

Rockwell Kitchen, located on PCH by Topanga State Beach, is a food truck offering everything from grilled steak and fondue burgers to turmeric lattes and kombucha. After a morning surf, my stomach was speaking to me so I dropped by for one of my favorite things to eat: a breakfast burrito.

At Rockwell, the breakfast burrito is called “J’s Burrito” and costs $10 for a basic version with eggs, Dominican-style beans and avocado. This is reasonable for a breakfast burrito on the Westside but what is a bit excessive is the $2 charge for bacon, and in my book, a breakfast burrito needs bacon unless you don’t eat pork. So after tax and tip I was looking at a $14 breakfast burrito and thinking ‘this better be really good.’

The first bite did not knock me off my feet. Not that it was bad. It just was bland. But just like you can’t judge a book by its cover, you can’t judge a burrito by the first bite. One has to get into the heart of it before passing judgment. Unfortunately, the rest of the breakfast burrito at Rockwell Kitchen was the same mediocracy.

The biggest problem was the rice. In a normal burrito, adding rice is questionable in my opinion. Why add more carbs to something wrapped in carbs? In addition, rice dilutes the flavor of other components. In a breakfast burrito, adding rice is worse, especially when the rice is replacing something like fried potatoes, which give the burrito great texture. The end result at Rockwell Kitchen, in large part due to the rice, was a breakfast burrito that from end to end is mushy. In addition, the egg to everything else ratio was an issue. Eggs are such a fundamental part of a breakfast burrito but in this burrito, the eggs are hidden behind the beans and rice. In many ways, it was more like a rice and bean burrito with eggs.

Overall, I am not discouraging you from trying Rockwell Kitchen. I plan on returning to check out other menu items which looked good, especially the fondue burger. But I cannot recommend the breakfast burrito, especially for $14. I am not a great chef, but from a flavor profile, I could have made something better at home for a fraction of the price. In addition, many days of the week there are taco trucks in the same area that I am sure to have a breakfast burrito that is better and certainly cheaper.

Taste: 6/10
Value: 4/10
Quality: 6/10
Overall: 5.3/10

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants
Related Posts
News, Venice Beach News, video

Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods.

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought...
Edify TV, Featured, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may...
Edify TV, Featured, video, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...

Art by Cey Adams.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Art, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Venice Art Crawl Community Event Reunites Far-Flung Local Artists

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

Venice Art Crawl celebrates love in art and love of art at their upcoming Instagram Live event “Love” The Venice...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Student Candidate in 2021 Presidential Scholars Program

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

Chloe Y. Cheng of Venice High School is running in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program By Chad Winthrop A...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?

February 15, 2021

Read more
February 15, 2021

A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....

The scene of a Venice shooting last week. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Suspect Remains at-Large Following Venice Shooting

February 15, 2021

Read more
February 15, 2021

One injured in shooting last week At least one suspect remains at-large following a Venice shooting that left a person...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Alligators Among Cast Of New Showtime Pilot Being Filmed Near Venice Pier: YO! Venice Show – February, 15, 2021

February 15, 2021

Read more
February 15, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Alligators Among Cast Of New Showtime Pilot Being Filmed Near Venice...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Real Estate

Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market

February 14, 2021

Read more
February 14, 2021

A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey...
Venice Beach News, video

Local Teen Catching Big Waves at Mavericks

February 12, 2021

Read more
February 12, 2021

Beck Adler, an 18 year old Venice local is taking on big waves at Mavericks in Northern California in this...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Two Palms Homes on the Chopping Block

February 12, 2021

Read more
February 12, 2021

A six-story apartment building is planned in the Palms area may replace two homes. Learn more in this video made...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Venice Home Sales Spike in Part due to ‘Silicon Beach’ Transplants

February 12, 2021

Read more
February 12, 2021

Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking in Venice-area By Sam Catanzaro A recent report says that single-family home sales...
Featured, News, politics, Venice Beach News

Candidate Filings for the Venice Neighborhood Council Elections Open

February 11, 2021

Read more
February 11, 2021

Deadline for filing March 23rd  Looking to make a difference in the community? Run in the election for a seat...

The OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: OMG That’s a Good Sandwich

February 11, 2021

Read more
February 11, 2021

The pricey yet stellar OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A Twitter thread showcasing the best sandwiches...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Bill in State Senate Would Make Permanent Alcohol-Related Al Fresco Dining Practices

February 11, 2021

Read more
February 11, 2021

Sen. Wiener introduces Senate Bill 314 By Toi Creel A bill introduced to the state legislature looks to make permanent...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR