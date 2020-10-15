October 16, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Pasta dalla forma. Photo: Facebook.

Italian Restaurant Opens in Venice’s Former Chaya Space

Italian restaurant Forma expands into Venice

By Kerry Slater

A popular Santa Monica Italian restaurant has moved into space formerly occupied by Chaya in Venice.

On the heels of their fifth anniversary, Santa Monica’s Italian restaurant Forma Restaurant & Cheese Bar opened a second location in Venice on Monday, October 12.

In this follow-up to the Montana Avenue flagship, co-owners Mario Sabatini and Piero Topputo leased, gutted and renovated the space formerly occupied by Chaya at 110 Navy Street.

Spearheaded by Co-Owner and Executive Chef Piero Topputo, the menu remains consistents with Forma Santa Monica, with dishes exclusive to Venice launching in the coming months. Familiar classics include their signature pastas dalla forma, like the Tortellini with mushrooms, light cream and truffle oil, tossed in a wheel of bella lodi cheese, and the Chitarra Cacio E Pepe tossed in a wheel of pecorino romano.

In addition, a the menu features over 70 cheeses with a cheese bar housing three massive cheese wheels, cut lengthwise and used as giant bowls to toss the pasta dalla format.

While the Santa Monica location serves beer and wine only, Forma Venice has full bar and cocktail list created by local mixologist, Vincenzo Marianella, the mastermind behind cocktail programs at Fia and Providence.

Due to Los Angeles County COVID-19 dining restrictions, Forma is only open for dining on the patio.

Forma Venice will be open for dinner from 4:00 pm to 10:30 pm daily, with plans to expand their hours for lunch in the near future.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants
