Featured News

Events

Burglars Busted 

Basketball Action

Funny Business in Venice

West of Lincoln

Latest News

5 Essential Tips To Guide You Through A Home Inspection Process 

Enjoy the ride! Courtesy: Thinkstock

Coping with Weird Astro

by Aura Walker, MA CHt The month of August 2017 is book ended with a lunar eclipse that happened on August 7th/8th, and also a...
Lifeguard at Venice Beach Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower

Fight for a Permanent Rainbow

by Melanie Camp The Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard tower is set for a paint job back to blue on September 9th, unless Los Angeles County...

Venice Mourns Local Surfer

Local Venice surfers have planned a paddle out at the Venice Pier on Saturday the 26th at 9:30 am in honor of 19-year-old Liam Alexander...

Summer Lovin’ Happened Too Fast

By Aura Walker, MA, Cht. I counsel many singles on relationship preparedness. What I can tell you is both genders are terrified. After the hangover...

Venice Beach Sting

by Melanie Camp. Todd Silverstein has never been stung by a bee, but a stingray got him good at Venice Beach down by the Breakwater...
Google protest campaign in Venice Beach

Goolag Search

by Melanie Camp An anti-Google campaign has popped up in Venice, and it's not the work of the neighborhood's usual anti-gentrification crew. The ads appear to...

Basketball Action

For the last decade, Veniceball (VBL) continues to revive the golden era of 1990’s style basketball at the historic Venice Beach basketball courts. This...

Deep Yoga Roots

by Sanjeeta Sharma With so many yoga teachers around these days, nothing beats experience. A six billion dollar industry, it seems like everyone is practicing...

Representation: The Nitty-Gritty

by Guy Camilleri As an actor and acting coach, the conversation of whether to have an agent or not to have an agent frequently comes...
Load more
© 2016 Yo! Venice!