Latest News
Coping with Weird Astro
by Aura Walker, MA CHt The month of August 2017 is book ended with a lunar eclipse that happened on August 7th/8th, and also a...
Fight for a Permanent Rainbow
by Melanie Camp The Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard tower is set for a paint job back to blue on September 9th, unless Los Angeles County...
Venice Mourns Local Surfer
Local Venice surfers have planned a paddle out at the Venice Pier on Saturday the 26th at 9:30 am in honor of 19-year-old Liam Alexander...
Summer Lovin’ Happened Too Fast
By Aura Walker, MA, Cht. I counsel many singles on relationship preparedness. What I can tell you is both genders are terrified. After the hangover...
Venice Beach Sting
by Melanie Camp. Todd Silverstein has never been stung by a bee, but a stingray got him good at Venice Beach down by the Breakwater...
Goolag Search
by Melanie Camp An anti-Google campaign has popped up in Venice, and it's not the work of the neighborhood's usual anti-gentrification crew. The ads appear to...
Basketball Action
For the last decade, Veniceball (VBL) continues to revive the golden era of 1990’s style basketball at the historic Venice Beach basketball courts. This...
Deep Yoga Roots
by Sanjeeta Sharma With so many yoga teachers around these days, nothing beats experience. A six billion dollar industry, it seems like everyone is practicing...
Representation: The Nitty-Gritty
by Guy Camilleri As an actor and acting coach, the conversation of whether to have an agent or not to have an agent frequently comes...
