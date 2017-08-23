56.1 F
Deep Yoga Roots

by Sanjeeta Sharma With so many yoga teachers around these days, nothing beats experience. A six billion dollar industry, it seems like everyone is practicing...

Representation: The Nitty-Gritty

by Guy Camilleri As an actor and acting coach, the conversation of whether to have an agent or not to have an agent frequently comes...

Funny Business in Venice

by Melanie Camp Is there a Chamber of Commerce out there as…creative… as the one in Venice? In a huddle before LAPD Pacific Division Captain Dominic...

Man Shot and Killed in Venice

Authorities are investigating the fatal officer-involved shooting after officers shot and killed a man who was armed with a rifle and destroying property inside...

Venice Fire Update

Yo! Venice shared the story of two local café workers, Brandon Daniel and Jason Kirkham, who raced into a burning apartment complex to save...

Remembering Herens

Family, friends, and co-workers of fallen Marietta Fire Department firefighter, Ron Herens, gathered in Venice on July 29th in memory of Herens. On April 10th,...

West of Lincoln

  Venice History Though the People Raised Here by Melanie Camp. For two years, Yo! Venice has followed Venice-raised artist Ruth Chase as she worked on a...

Record Breaking Dunk at Venice Hoops

  by Warren "Wojissimo" Szewczyk & Lio "ROI" Yo! Venice Editor Melanie Camp contributed to this article. The world’s highest fliers descended on Venice Beach Saturday, July...

Local Hang for the Venice Gang

Check out all the pics from Venice Paparazzi here. by Melanie Camp Born, raised, and still living in Venice, Tony Fernandez is excited for his new...
