About Yo! Venice!

Yo! Venice! was started by two friends, Keri and Bret, to create a communal blog for residents of Venice Beach California.

In today’s world of RSS feeds, they felt that a blog would be a perfect place for people to let others know how they view the Venice Beach community through words and pictures. It is hoped that this site will become a communal blog with many people submitting stories for all in the community to share.

Do you have a story to share? Do you want to blog for Yo! Venice? Then get in touch with us!

The fastest way to reach us is to send an email by clicking here!

“Snail mail” us at:

Yo! Venice!

P.O. Box 12

Venice, Ca. 90294

Or call the office at (424) 234-1952