Venice Shorts: Beach Access, Pagodas Drive Discussion at OFW Meeting

Committee hears presentation on beach accessibility project

By Nick Antonicello

The Oceanfront Walk Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) met Monday evening at 6:00 PM at the Westminster Senior Center, located at 1234 Pacific Avenue, Venice.

The standing committee is chaired by Community Officer Fran Solomon, and includes Deborah Keaton, me, Todd Eichenberger, Noel Johnston, Secretary Clark Brown, and Kevin Orantes.

In a somewhat short and abbreviated agenda, Chairperson Solomon had two agenda items as points of discussion:

Update on Venice Beach Accessibility Project.

Update on the status of the OFW Pagodas.



In her report to the public, Solomon noted a marked improvement in the physical conditions at the beach, after she participated in a tour of OFW with members of the LAPD while noting the extra summer staffing will be reduced to off-summer levels. Solomon observed a reduction in motorized scooters and e-bikes, and that the meridian blockers were decreasing the number of illegal vehicles inadvertently driving on the boardwalk.

At the same time, seniors who reside along OFW remained concerned about bikes and other vehicles along the boardwalk as a hazard and that Councilwoman Traci Park’s (CD-11) would be meeting with those residents.

Under general public comments and government reports, representatives of the Venice BID, Los Angeles Recreation and Parks as well as Venice Deputy Sean Silva (CD-11) made announcements and participated in the overall discussion.

Silva indicated that the Meridian protective structures are now permanent, in conjunction with the bollards that eventually will be phased out over time due to the expense of maintaining these barriers that have been described as a “money pit” by city officials.

The key challenge moving forward is that emergency vehicles such as LAPD and LAFD continue to have seamless access to the boardwalk.

The goal by those in attendance was to ensure OFW remain “vibrant and lively,” with an eye on improving the experience in lieu of the upcoming 2028 Summer Olympics.

It was announced that a trimming of palm trees will take place at the beach as well as improved lighting at the Venice Pier. A jazz festival, and Halloween event is also scheduled for October and in November. There will be a 9/11 fundraiser by a memorial foundation later this week.

BEACH ACCESSIBILITY UPDATE:

Amanda Heinke, a Venice stakeholder gave an update on the beach accessibility project. A transportation planner by occupation, Heinke noted that two access paths have been installed, and the goal is to construct two more at an estimated cost of $750,000 for these permanent walkways that offer access to seniors and those with physical disabilities. Discussion took place on private funding alternatives since the County of Los Angeles does not have such items budgeted.

Currently there are seven in Santa Monica, and the goal is to secure at least two more for now here in Venice. Heinke promised to keep the committee informed of her progress and actions that have been endorsed by the VNC in the past. Providing equal access to those Venetians of all ages was paramount in moving forward.

BOARDWALK PAGODAS:

The thorny issue of the state of the pagodas was met with frustration as prior actions by this committee endorsed moving forward with restoration and funding.

In a long discussion on the issue, all agreed the architectural significance of the pagodas were vital to the rich heritage of Venice, but the Dudley location has fallen into severe disrepair and has been fenced off for months. It was asked when work would commence and what would be a timeline to be re-opened to the public.

The pagodas at the beach have in many cases become the domain of the homeless, as they store personal items in these locales causing some residents to feel they should be removed. While the sentiment of the committee and those in attendance was, otherwise, the opinions in the room did not reflect the overall opinion of Venice as this could become a political football.

The Venice BID indicated they had no opinion on the subject as Recreation & Parks believed they were diligent in the maintenance of these structures and that the scope of the work required needed to be determined.

This “New Deal” architecture was inspired during the Great Depression, and after further discussion it was determined that a group of stakeholders be formulated and come back to the committee in October to further examine the cost of the overall project and build a consensus that the pagodas be better maintained and that a timeline on the restoration of the Dudley location be evaluated and determined.

Since the VNC is only an advisory body, its opinions are important, but non-binding.

Chairperson Solomon indicated she will participate in that stakeholder consensus of residents on the topic and committee member Clark Brown emphasized that a plan needs to be developed and embraced by a majority of locals to ensure something constructive occurs. Brown cautioned the body to “stop debating the issue to death.”

Further conversation on the maintenance practices at the beach be reviewed, especially when it comes to the condition of public restrooms and general access to these facilities.

The meeting was adjourned at roughly 7:30 pm.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood who exclusively covers the deliberations of the Venice Neighborhood Council. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com