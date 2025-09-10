September 10, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Google Street View

Santa Monica Declares State of Fiscal Distress

The resolution directs the city to develop a “budgetary stabilization and overall city realignment plan,” expected to be presented in late October

By Zach Armstrong

The Santa Monica City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to declare a state of fiscal distress, a move that will allow the city to leverage the designation to address its ongoing financial challenges.

Speaking on the resolution during Tuesday’s meeting, City Manager Oliver Chi said, “We really observed this not as a way to solve the problem, but as a tool that is part of a larger citywide game plan to address our fiscal situation in realignment of city operations in order to create better organizational health within city operations, which is desperately needed.”

“This is to communicate on a piece of paper where we’re at financially,” said Mayor Lana Negrete. “We’ll use this when we’re dealing with government agencies for grants so we don’t have to rearticulate it in grant applications. [It] could be used to expedite the process to modify parking rates to realize revenues generated from that sooner. And lastly, to push legislators to understand how important this is so that legislation can pass to help Santa Monica and other counties which face financial insolvency.”

The resolution, which does not cut city services or grant emergency powers to the city manager, directs the city to develop a “budgetary stabilization and overall city realignment plan,” expected to be presented in late October.

The decision comes less than three months after the council approved the 2025–26 budget, which set expenditures at $484.3 million despite projected revenues of $473.5 million.

“Recent financial forecasts anticipate that the city will continue to operate a structural deficit for several years, and the city faces ongoing uncertainty that revenue projections may come in lower than expected,” a staff report from Tuesday’s meeting states.

Santa Monica’s fiscal woes stem in part from legal payouts related to Eric Uller, a former city police dispatcher and alleged sexual abuser. Uller, who also volunteered with the Police Activities League (PAL) of Santa Monica, sexually abused teen boys who attended a free after-school PAL program from the 1980s until 2010, according to Los Angeles Magazine. In 2018, while awaiting trial, Uller died by suicide at age 50.

The city, which faces additional claims from more than 180 individuals, has paid out more than $229 million in settlements related to Uller, according to the report.

The COVID-19 pandemic also severely disrupted tourism and travel — major sources of tax revenue for the city — leading to a 23.9% budget cut and the elimination of more than 400 positions. City services have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, and multiple capital projects remain unfunded, the report said.

“Due to the effects of the downturn in revenue since the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to pay the settlements from the city’s general fund reserves, the reserves are only at 61% of their pre-pandemic levels,” the report states.

Other cited challenges include tariffs, deportations, tax cuts, and deregulation.

The financial strain has already led Santa Monica to backtrack on major projects and events. In October 2024, the city council voted to renegotiate an agreement with LA28 to host beach volleyball, which included plans for a 12,000-seat stadium next to the Santa Monica Pier, before backing out of the negotiations earlier this year.

“We are a city that I could characterize as the once-rich city of Santa Monica, which will be the rich city again sometime, but right now we’re not,” then-Mayor Phil Brock said during a 2024 meeting discussing the LA28 agreement. “The question is: How do we front money for the Olympic Games when we don’t have it right now?”

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Congressional Probe Launched into Palisades Wildfire, Senators Cite “Unacceptable Failure” to Protect Citizens

September 10, 2025

Read more
September 10, 2025

The probe will focus on water resource availability, a concern raised after the Santa Ynez Reservoir was empty due to...
News, upbeat

Heal the Bay Organizes 36th Annual Coastal Cleanup Day in LA County

September 10, 2025

Read more
September 10, 2025

A new Trashure Hunt will hide special items at sites statewide, redeemable for prizes Heal the Bay will host its...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Beach Access, Pagodas Drive Discussion at OFW Meeting

September 10, 2025

Read more
September 10, 2025

Committee hears presentation on beach accessibility project By Nick Antonicello  The Oceanfront Walk Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org)...
News

How A Plus Tree Helps Protect Your Home from Wildfire

September 9, 2025

Read more
September 9, 2025

With hotter temperatures and longer fire seasons, wildfire preparedness is more important than ever. A Plus Tree helps homeowners reduce...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Locals Set to Launch “Two Girls, One Grief” Podcast

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

Aleksei Archer, Audra Milosch partner to address the issue of suicide, personal loss, grief and the process of moving forward...

Photo: Office of Councilwoman Traci Park
News, upbeat

Calvary Christian School Reopens After Surviving Fire

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

Founded in 1963 by Calvary Church, the school has grown into one of the largest private schools on Los Angeles’...

Photo: California Coastal Commission
Hard, News

38.5-Acre Dune Restoration Proposed for Santa Monica to Boost Coastal Resilience

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

The project, led by the City of Santa Monica and The Bay Foundation, aims to create foredune and back dune...

Photo: California Coastal Commission
Hard, News

Coastal Commission to Review Venice Wastewater Pumping Plant Project

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

The VAPP aims to add redundancy to the existing Venice Pumping Plant, handling up to 18 million gallons per day...
News

Choose the Right Tropical Plants Your Indoor Space

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

Plants, Pottery and More at Urban Jungle Beautiful foliage and fresh air — two benefits of welcoming indoor tropical plants to...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Sues Landlord Over Alleged Housing Discrimination Against Disabled Veterans

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

This marks the third lawsuit by the City Attorney’s Office to enforce the city’s voucher discrimination ban, which was strengthened...
News, Video

(Video) Red Bull Origin Returns to Venice Beach

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

The event honored Venice’s skate legacy as LA gears up for the 2028 Olympics Red Bull Origin Returns to Venice...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Real Estate

Mar Vista Housing Project Revised to Include More Units: REPORT

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

A new plan includes seven units for very low-income households and seven for moderate-income renters Developer Robert Green is revising...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$29 Million Amalfi Drive Estate with Resort-Style Amenities Hits Market

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Spanning nearly 9,000 square feet, the residence features six bedroom suites A sprawling California Modern estate at 748 Amalfi Drive...
News

School of Rock: Book Your Back to School Session

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Excitement at School of Rock West LA and Venice is growing ahead of the 2026-27 back to school season. Starting...
News, upbeat

Comedy Night Set for Venice’s KINN Venue

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

“Not Enough Comedy” aims to deliver sharp performances while fostering community engagement and supporting rising comedians The KINN, a membership...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR