Heal the Bay Organizes 36th Annual Coastal Cleanup Day in LA County

A new Trashure Hunt will hide special items at sites statewide, redeemable for prizes

Heal the Bay will host its 36th Annual Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 20 from 9 a.m. to noon, inviting volunteers to tackle marine debris across more than 70 sites in Los Angeles County, including several in Venice and Marina del Rey. 

Now in its 36th year as the county’s coordinator, in partnership with the California Coastal Commission and the Ocean Conservancy, the event aims to protect oceans, watersheds, and wildlife from trash and plastic pollution.

Volunteers can choose from diverse cleanup locations, ranging from beaches to mountains and neighborhoods, with themed sites offering unique experiences like lunch with a marine biologist or breathwork sessions. A new Trashure Hunt will hide special items at sites statewide, redeemable for prizes. 

Participants are encouraged to bring buckets, gloves, and reusable water bottles, as supplies may be limited, and must register online at healthebay.org/ccd, signing a digital waiver to comply with state requirements.

The event, California’s largest volunteer effort for coastal protection, also includes an optional $60,000 fundraising goal to support waterway health, with participants able to create personal fundraisers during registration. Heal the Bay seeks site captains through a training program to lead cleanups, offering support for community-led efforts. For more details or sponsorship opportunities, contact Alexandra Babcock at ababcock@healthebay.org.

Registration and site maps are available online, with additional sites to be added soon.

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Santa Monica Declares State of Fiscal Distress

September 10, 2025

Read more
September 10, 2025

The resolution directs the city to develop a “budgetary stabilization and overall city realignment plan,” expected to be presented in...
Hard, News

Congressional Probe Launched into Palisades Wildfire, Senators Cite “Unacceptable Failure” to Protect Citizens

September 10, 2025

Read more
September 10, 2025

The probe will focus on water resource availability, a concern raised after the Santa Ynez Reservoir was empty due to...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Beach Access, Pagodas Drive Discussion at OFW Meeting

September 10, 2025

Read more
September 10, 2025

Committee hears presentation on beach accessibility project By Nick Antonicello  The Oceanfront Walk Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org)...
News

How A Plus Tree Helps Protect Your Home from Wildfire

September 9, 2025

Read more
September 9, 2025

With hotter temperatures and longer fire seasons, wildfire preparedness is more important than ever. A Plus Tree helps homeowners reduce...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Locals Set to Launch “Two Girls, One Grief” Podcast

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

Aleksei Archer, Audra Milosch partner to address the issue of suicide, personal loss, grief and the process of moving forward...

Photo: Office of Councilwoman Traci Park
News, upbeat

Calvary Christian School Reopens After Surviving Fire

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

Founded in 1963 by Calvary Church, the school has grown into one of the largest private schools on Los Angeles’...

Photo: California Coastal Commission
Hard, News

38.5-Acre Dune Restoration Proposed for Santa Monica to Boost Coastal Resilience

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

The project, led by the City of Santa Monica and The Bay Foundation, aims to create foredune and back dune...

Photo: California Coastal Commission
Hard, News

Coastal Commission to Review Venice Wastewater Pumping Plant Project

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

The VAPP aims to add redundancy to the existing Venice Pumping Plant, handling up to 18 million gallons per day...
News

Choose the Right Tropical Plants Your Indoor Space

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

Plants, Pottery and More at Urban Jungle Beautiful foliage and fresh air — two benefits of welcoming indoor tropical plants to...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Sues Landlord Over Alleged Housing Discrimination Against Disabled Veterans

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

This marks the third lawsuit by the City Attorney’s Office to enforce the city’s voucher discrimination ban, which was strengthened...
News, Video

(Video) Red Bull Origin Returns to Venice Beach

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

The event honored Venice’s skate legacy as LA gears up for the 2028 Olympics Red Bull Origin Returns to Venice...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Real Estate

Mar Vista Housing Project Revised to Include More Units: REPORT

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

A new plan includes seven units for very low-income households and seven for moderate-income renters Developer Robert Green is revising...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$29 Million Amalfi Drive Estate with Resort-Style Amenities Hits Market

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Spanning nearly 9,000 square feet, the residence features six bedroom suites A sprawling California Modern estate at 748 Amalfi Drive...
News

School of Rock: Book Your Back to School Session

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Excitement at School of Rock West LA and Venice is growing ahead of the 2026-27 back to school season. Starting...
News, upbeat

Comedy Night Set for Venice’s KINN Venue

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

“Not Enough Comedy” aims to deliver sharp performances while fostering community engagement and supporting rising comedians The KINN, a membership...

