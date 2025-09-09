September 9, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

How A Plus Tree Helps Protect Your Home from Wildfire

With hotter temperatures and longer fire seasons, wildfire preparedness is more important than ever. A Plus Tree helps homeowners reduce risk through smart tree care, defensible space and emergency support.

Step 1: Know your risk.

Check your wildfire hazard zone using state or local maps (like CalFire’s tool in California). Then walk your property and look for:

  • Dry leaves or debris under decks
  • Overgrown shrubs near structures
  • Flammable mulch close to your home

Step 2: Create defensible space.

Defensible space slows fire and creates a buffer for firefighters.

Closest to your home:

  • Remove flammable items (leaves, wood piles, mulch)
  • Swap wood mulch for gravel or stone
  • Clean gutters and use fire-resistant plants

Farther out:

  • Use lawns, patios, and driveways as fire breaks
  • Space trees 10–15 feet apart
  • Prune lower limbs and clear under power lines

Step 3: Manage trees safely.

Unmanaged trees can fuel fires. A Plus Tree can help:

  • Remove hazardous or crowded trees
  • Prune dead limbs and thin dense canopies
  • Eliminate ladder fuels like shrubs and dry grass beneath trees

Step 4: Fire-harden your home.

Embers can ignite homes from miles away. Simple upgrades include:

  • Ember-resistant vents and Class A roofing
  • Fire-resistant siding and decks
  • Double-pane tempered glass windows
  • Sealing gaps near roofs and doors

Step 5: Have an emergency plan.

Don’t wait for evacuation orders. Your plan should include:

  • Two escape routes
  • A go-bag with essentials
  • A communication plan
  • A safe meeting location

Step 6: Call for emergency tree services.

After high winds or nearby fire, call A Plus Tree if:

  • Trees are leaning, cracked, or unstable
  • Branches fall on power lines or block roads
  • Access routes need clearing

A Plus Tree crews can act fast to reduce danger and restore safety.

Taking Action

For homeowners and property managers seeking to enhance wildfire resilience, A Plus Tree offers comprehensive assessments and customized defensible space solutions. Their commitment to safety, sustainability, and community well-being makes them a trusted partner in fire prevention efforts. To learn more or request a proposal, visit their Defensible Space Services page.

News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Locals Set to Launch “Two Girls, One Grief” Podcast

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

Aleksei Archer, Audra Milosch partner to address the issue of suicide, personal loss, grief and the process of moving forward...

Photo: Office of Councilwoman Traci Park
News, upbeat

Calvary Christian School Reopens After Surviving Fire

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

Founded in 1963 by Calvary Church, the school has grown into one of the largest private schools on Los Angeles’...

Photo: California Coastal Commission
Hard, News

38.5-Acre Dune Restoration Proposed for Santa Monica to Boost Coastal Resilience

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

The project, led by the City of Santa Monica and The Bay Foundation, aims to create foredune and back dune...

Photo: California Coastal Commission
Hard, News

Coastal Commission to Review Venice Wastewater Pumping Plant Project

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

The VAPP aims to add redundancy to the existing Venice Pumping Plant, handling up to 18 million gallons per day...
News

Choose the Right Tropical Plants Your Indoor Space

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

Plants, Pottery and More at Urban Jungle Beautiful foliage and fresh air — two benefits of welcoming indoor tropical plants to...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Sues Landlord Over Alleged Housing Discrimination Against Disabled Veterans

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

This marks the third lawsuit by the City Attorney’s Office to enforce the city’s voucher discrimination ban, which was strengthened...
News, Video

(Video) Red Bull Origin Returns to Venice Beach

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

The event honored Venice’s skate legacy as LA gears up for the 2028 Olympics Red Bull Origin Returns to Venice...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Real Estate

Mar Vista Housing Project Revised to Include More Units: REPORT

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

A new plan includes seven units for very low-income households and seven for moderate-income renters Developer Robert Green is revising...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$29 Million Amalfi Drive Estate with Resort-Style Amenities Hits Market

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Spanning nearly 9,000 square feet, the residence features six bedroom suites A sprawling California Modern estate at 748 Amalfi Drive...
News

School of Rock: Book Your Back to School Session

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Excitement at School of Rock West LA and Venice is growing ahead of the 2026-27 back to school season. Starting...
News, upbeat

Comedy Night Set for Venice’s KINN Venue

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

“Not Enough Comedy” aims to deliver sharp performances while fostering community engagement and supporting rising comedians The KINN, a membership...

Photo: Santa Monica Conservancy: Docent Patty Godon-Tann shows a visitor a miniature version of the Shotgun House (Doors Open California 2024).
News, upbeat

Santa Monica Conservancy Seeks Volunteers for 150th Anniversary Events

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Opportunities include leading guided tours, writing for the Conservancy’s newsletter and maintaining the native plant garden The Santa Monica Conservancy...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

LAPD Investigate 2024 Hit-and-Run Crash that Killed Pedestrian

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian, a Black male and Canoga Park resident, dead at the scene LAPD is investigating an incident...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

Norwalk to Repeal Homeless Shelter Ban Under Settlement with California

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

The agreement resolves a lawsuit filed by Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta in November 2024, which alleged...
News, upbeat

Meals on Wheels West Names New Executive Director

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Hawkins previously served as the Pacific Region director for Best Friends Animal Society, where she secured a $50 million grant...

