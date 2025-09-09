How A Plus Tree Helps Protect Your Home from Wildfire

With hotter temperatures and longer fire seasons, wildfire preparedness is more important than ever. A Plus Tree helps homeowners reduce risk through smart tree care, defensible space and emergency support.
Step 1: Know your risk.
Check your wildfire hazard zone using state or local maps (like CalFire’s tool in California). Then walk your property and look for:
- Dry leaves or debris under decks
- Overgrown shrubs near structures
- Flammable mulch close to your home
Step 2: Create defensible space.
Defensible space slows fire and creates a buffer for firefighters.
Closest to your home:
- Remove flammable items (leaves, wood piles, mulch)
- Swap wood mulch for gravel or stone
- Clean gutters and use fire-resistant plants
Farther out:
- Use lawns, patios, and driveways as fire breaks
- Space trees 10–15 feet apart
- Prune lower limbs and clear under power lines
Step 3: Manage trees safely.
Unmanaged trees can fuel fires. A Plus Tree can help:
- Remove hazardous or crowded trees
- Prune dead limbs and thin dense canopies
- Eliminate ladder fuels like shrubs and dry grass beneath trees
Step 4: Fire-harden your home.
Embers can ignite homes from miles away. Simple upgrades include:
- Ember-resistant vents and Class A roofing
- Fire-resistant siding and decks
- Double-pane tempered glass windows
- Sealing gaps near roofs and doors
Step 5: Have an emergency plan.
Don’t wait for evacuation orders. Your plan should include:
- Two escape routes
- A go-bag with essentials
- A communication plan
- A safe meeting location
Step 6: Call for emergency tree services.
After high winds or nearby fire, call A Plus Tree if:
- Trees are leaning, cracked, or unstable
- Branches fall on power lines or block roads
- Access routes need clearing
A Plus Tree crews can act fast to reduce danger and restore safety.
Taking Action
For homeowners and property managers seeking to enhance wildfire resilience, A Plus Tree offers comprehensive assessments and customized defensible space solutions. Their commitment to safety, sustainability, and community well-being makes them a trusted partner in fire prevention efforts. To learn more or request a proposal, visit their Defensible Space Services page.