How A Plus Tree Helps Protect Your Home from Wildfire

With hotter temperatures and longer fire seasons, wildfire preparedness is more important than ever. A Plus Tree helps homeowners reduce risk through smart tree care, defensible space and emergency support.

Step 1: Know your risk.

Check your wildfire hazard zone using state or local maps (like CalFire’s tool in California). Then walk your property and look for:

Dry leaves or debris under decks

Overgrown shrubs near structures

Flammable mulch close to your home

Step 2: Create defensible space.

Defensible space slows fire and creates a buffer for firefighters.

Closest to your home:

Remove flammable items (leaves, wood piles, mulch)

Swap wood mulch for gravel or stone

Clean gutters and use fire-resistant plants

Farther out:

Use lawns, patios, and driveways as fire breaks

Space trees 10–15 feet apart

Prune lower limbs and clear under power lines

Step 3: Manage trees safely.

Unmanaged trees can fuel fires. A Plus Tree can help:

Remove hazardous or crowded trees

Prune dead limbs and thin dense canopies

Eliminate ladder fuels like shrubs and dry grass beneath trees

Step 4: Fire-harden your home.

Embers can ignite homes from miles away. Simple upgrades include:

Ember-resistant vents and Class A roofing

Fire-resistant siding and decks

Double-pane tempered glass windows

Sealing gaps near roofs and doors

Step 5: Have an emergency plan.

Don’t wait for evacuation orders. Your plan should include:

Two escape routes

A go-bag with essentials

A communication plan

A safe meeting location

Step 6: Call for emergency tree services.

After high winds or nearby fire, call A Plus Tree if:

Trees are leaning, cracked, or unstable

Branches fall on power lines or block roads

Access routes need clearing

A Plus Tree crews can act fast to reduce danger and restore safety.

Taking Action

