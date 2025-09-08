Venice Shorts: Locals Set to Launch “Two Girls, One Grief” Podcast

Aleksei Archer, Audra Milosch partner to address the issue of suicide, personal loss, grief and the process of moving forward

By Nick Antonicello

Losing a parent to suicide is a grief that is painstakingly private and permanent.

In the case of Aleksei Archer and Audra Milosch, managing that experience means reaching out to those under the same weight of adversity.

But these two Venice locals came together in that grief to offer others an outlet in the form of a new podcast designed to heal the hurt.

It is scheduled to launch in mid-September.

Archer, who lost her father to suicide and Milosch her mother in 2017 came together in seeking healing and closure that was not always readily available.

So now they are collaborating on a new podcast designed to offer insight in a sometimes funny, out-of-the-box format.

Archer, a versatile talent born in Manhattan resides at the beachside here in Venice and can be seen frequently in her signature golf cart cruising the neighborhood starred in a 2025 Super Bowl commercial with action icon Arnold Schwarzenegger. This public speaker, dramatic actor, singer and social media influencer on INSTAGRAM has made the death of her Dad a special cause in helping others dealing with the same tragedy in dignity versus regret.

Archer worked in the past with Milosch as she served as program director for her prior project on the same topic of parental suicide, Mourning Glory.

Milosch, who comes from the world of production and product development within the apparel and merchandise industry, prides herself on relationship management, problem solving when not traveling, reading and Yoga. A graduate of Northwood University, Milosch can be seen volunteering at the Santa Market Farmer’s Market.

In effect, “2 Girls, 1 Grief” is a podcast about people lost, and the personality gained in that ongoing process. In effect, “it’s the podcast no one asked for,” but everybody experiencing such personal pain truly needs.

Both Archer and Milosch see such grief as “incredibly messy,” but at times truly funny and real for any individual experiencing the same human condition of loss.

For the one message they want to project is that those with suicidal thought reach out.

For you are not alone.

Visit Aleksei and Audra online at: www.2girls1grief.com