September 9, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts: Locals Set to Launch “Two Girls, One Grief” Podcast

Aleksei Archer, Audra Milosch partner to address the issue of suicide, personal loss, grief and the process of moving forward

By Nick Antonicello 

Losing a parent to suicide is a grief that is painstakingly private and permanent. 

In the case of Aleksei Archer and Audra Milosch, managing that experience means reaching out to those under the same weight of adversity. 

But these two Venice locals came together in that grief to offer others an outlet in the form of a new podcast designed to heal the hurt. 

It is scheduled to launch in mid-September.

Archer, who lost her father to suicide and Milosch her mother in 2017 came together in seeking healing and closure that was not always readily available. 

So now they are collaborating on a new podcast designed to offer insight in a sometimes funny, out-of-the-box format. 

Archer, a versatile talent born in Manhattan resides at the beachside here in Venice and can be seen frequently in her signature golf cart cruising the neighborhood starred in a 2025 Super Bowl commercial with action icon Arnold Schwarzenegger. This public speaker, dramatic actor, singer and social media influencer on INSTAGRAM has made the death of her Dad a special cause in helping others dealing with the same tragedy in dignity versus regret. 

Archer worked in the past with Milosch as she served as program director for her prior project on the same topic of parental suicide, Mourning Glory. 

Milosch, who comes from the world of production and product development within the apparel and merchandise industry, prides herself on relationship management, problem solving when not traveling, reading and Yoga. A graduate of Northwood University, Milosch can be seen volunteering at the Santa Market Farmer’s Market. 

In effect, “2 Girls, 1 Grief” is a podcast about people lost, and the personality gained in that ongoing process. In effect, “it’s the podcast no one asked for,” but everybody experiencing such personal pain truly needs. 

Both Archer and Milosch see such grief as “incredibly messy,” but at times truly funny and real for any individual experiencing the same human condition of loss. 

For the one message they want to project is that those with suicidal thought reach out. 

For you are not alone.

Visit Aleksei and Audra online at: www.2girls1grief.com

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
News

How A Plus Tree Helps Protect Your Home from Wildfire

September 9, 2025

Read more
September 9, 2025

With hotter temperatures and longer fire seasons, wildfire preparedness is more important than ever. A Plus Tree helps homeowners reduce...

Photo: Office of Councilwoman Traci Park
News, upbeat

Calvary Christian School Reopens After Surviving Fire

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

Founded in 1963 by Calvary Church, the school has grown into one of the largest private schools on Los Angeles’...

Photo: California Coastal Commission
Hard, News

38.5-Acre Dune Restoration Proposed for Santa Monica to Boost Coastal Resilience

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

The project, led by the City of Santa Monica and The Bay Foundation, aims to create foredune and back dune...

Photo: California Coastal Commission
Hard, News

Coastal Commission to Review Venice Wastewater Pumping Plant Project

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

The VAPP aims to add redundancy to the existing Venice Pumping Plant, handling up to 18 million gallons per day...
News

Choose the Right Tropical Plants Your Indoor Space

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

Plants, Pottery and More at Urban Jungle Beautiful foliage and fresh air — two benefits of welcoming indoor tropical plants to...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Sues Landlord Over Alleged Housing Discrimination Against Disabled Veterans

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

This marks the third lawsuit by the City Attorney’s Office to enforce the city’s voucher discrimination ban, which was strengthened...
News, Video

(Video) Red Bull Origin Returns to Venice Beach

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

The event honored Venice’s skate legacy as LA gears up for the 2028 Olympics Red Bull Origin Returns to Venice...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Real Estate

Mar Vista Housing Project Revised to Include More Units: REPORT

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

A new plan includes seven units for very low-income households and seven for moderate-income renters Developer Robert Green is revising...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$29 Million Amalfi Drive Estate with Resort-Style Amenities Hits Market

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Spanning nearly 9,000 square feet, the residence features six bedroom suites A sprawling California Modern estate at 748 Amalfi Drive...
News

School of Rock: Book Your Back to School Session

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Excitement at School of Rock West LA and Venice is growing ahead of the 2026-27 back to school season. Starting...
News, upbeat

Comedy Night Set for Venice’s KINN Venue

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

“Not Enough Comedy” aims to deliver sharp performances while fostering community engagement and supporting rising comedians The KINN, a membership...

Photo: Santa Monica Conservancy: Docent Patty Godon-Tann shows a visitor a miniature version of the Shotgun House (Doors Open California 2024).
News, upbeat

Santa Monica Conservancy Seeks Volunteers for 150th Anniversary Events

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Opportunities include leading guided tours, writing for the Conservancy’s newsletter and maintaining the native plant garden The Santa Monica Conservancy...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

LAPD Investigate 2024 Hit-and-Run Crash that Killed Pedestrian

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian, a Black male and Canoga Park resident, dead at the scene LAPD is investigating an incident...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

Norwalk to Repeal Homeless Shelter Ban Under Settlement with California

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

The agreement resolves a lawsuit filed by Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta in November 2024, which alleged...
News, upbeat

Meals on Wheels West Names New Executive Director

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Hawkins previously served as the Pacific Region director for Best Friends Animal Society, where she secured a $50 million grant...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR