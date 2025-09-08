Coastal Commission to Review Venice Wastewater Pumping Plant Project

The VAPP aims to add redundancy to the existing Venice Pumping Plant, handling up to 18 million gallons per day to prevent sewage overflows during storms, boosting combined capacity to 87 million gallons

The California Coastal Commission is set to consider a plan to build a new wastewater pumping plant in Venice amid local opposition over its environmental impacts and compatibility with the residential neighborhood.

The hearing, scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m. at Fort Bragg Town Hall, addresses appeals filed by resident Genevieve Morrill against the City of Los Angeles’ approval of the Venice Auxiliary Pumping Plant (VAPP). The project would construct a two-story, 32.5-foot-tall, 2,283-square-foot facility on city-owned lots at 3813 and 3817 Esplanade, along with subsurface improvements under Hurricane Street and a diversion structure in the Grand Canal. It also includes soil remediation, re-abandonment of a 1932 oil well and a seven-space public parking lot with landscaping and public art at 128 Hurricane St.

The VAPP aims to add redundancy to the existing Venice Pumping Plant, handling up to 18 million gallons per day to prevent sewage overflows during storms, boosting combined capacity to 87 million gallons.

The lots total 12,076 square feet in the Ballona Lagoon West subarea, zoned residential but proposed for public works to enhance wastewater infrastructure serving Venice and surrounding areas. An environmental impact report certified in 2017 identified mitigations for air quality, noise and biology, but appeals question flood risks in a FEMA AE zone.

Morrill’s appeals argue the project violates LUP policies on land use, community character and habitat protection, potentially harming sensitive wetlands designated as environmentally sensitive habitat areas. Councilwoman Traci Park supports the facility to prevent spills into canals but acknowledged community input.

Public comments can be submitted via the commission’s website.