Mar Vista Housing Project Revised to Include More Units: REPORT

A new plan includes seven units for very low-income households and seven for moderate-income renters

Developer Robert Green is revising plans for a residential development on the former site of Vista del Rey Church in Mar Vista, leveraging a new citywide housing incentive program to increase the number of apartments, according to Urbanize LA.

Green’s firm, Frame LA, has filed a new entitlement application for the site at 12124 W. Pacific Ave., proposing a six-story building with 87 one- and three-bedroom apartments and subterranean parking for 124 vehicles, Urbanize LA reported. The updated plan, filed on Aug. 27, 2025, and assigned for review on Sept. 2, 2025, exceeds the density of the previously approved project, which envisioned 74 apartments, as noted by Urbanize LA.

While the building’s height and parking capacity remain largely unchanged from the 2023 approval by the City Planning Commission, the revised proposal adjusts the affordable housing component. The new plan includes seven units for very low-income households and seven for moderate-income renters, totaling 14 affordable units, compared to the original 11 very low-income units.

The project, identified under case number EAR-2025-4934-DB-VHCA, is led by applicant Robert Green of Frame DTMV LLC, with Matthew Hayden of Hayden Planning as the representative. No hearing date has been set, and the project has not been appealed, per the entitlement application.