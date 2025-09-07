$29 Million Amalfi Drive Estate with Resort-Style Amenities Hits Market

Spanning nearly 9,000 square feet, the residence features six bedroom suites

A sprawling California Modern estate at 748 Amalfi Drive in the exclusive Riviera neighborhood of Pacific Palisades has been listed for $29 million, offering a blend of architectural innovation and high-end amenities.

Spanning nearly 9,000 square feet, the three-level residence, designed by the renowned firm O+L, features six bedroom suites and eight bathrooms.

The home’s cantilevered entryway is accented by a floating staircase and a soaring concrete feature wall. Inside, open living spaces with retractable glass walls provide abundant natural light and access to the grounds.

Additional highlights include a private home theater, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a sauna, and a sophisticated home office. The primary suite offers a fireplace, dual spa-like bathrooms, a custom walk-in closet, and a private balcony overlooking the backyard. Outside, the property transforms into a resort-like retreat with a sparkling pool and spa, a spacious outdoor dining area, and a manicured lawn.

For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/748-amalfi-drive-pacific-palisades-ca-90272/1869722446764224721/.