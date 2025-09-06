LAPD Investigate 2024 Hit-and-Run Crash that Killed Pedestrian

Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian, a Black male and Canoga Park resident, dead at the scene

LAPD is investigating an incident last year where a pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Canoga Park.

The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2024, when a man in his early 40s was crossing De Soto Avenue westbound, just north of Gresham Street. A grey or silver vehicle traveling southbound hit the pedestrian and fled the scene without stopping or rendering aid, police said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced the pedestrian, a Black male and Canoga Park resident, dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Valley Traffic Division detectives are investigating and seeking witnesses to the collision, noting heavy traffic in the area at the time. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Investigator Olson at (818) 644-8022 or Detective Martinez at (818) 644-8033. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org. The “P3 Tips” mobile app is another option for anonymous tips.

Police reminded drivers to stop safely, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene if involved in a collision.