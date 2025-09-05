Providence Opens Santa Monica Clinics After Wildfire Closure

Both facilities offer comprehensive care to new and returning patients in the Palisades and Santa Monica communities

Providence has relocated its Saint John’s Physician Partners and The Doctors of Saint John’s Palisades primary care and pediatric clinics to two new facilities in Santa Monica, following their closure in Pacific Palisades due to the January wildfires.

The primary care clinic, now located at 1301 20th Street, Suite 470, features physicians Brian Madden, Michael Fuchs, Gary Green, Mihaela Balica, and Igor Sapozhnikov. The pediatric clinic, situated at 2021 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 245E, includes pediatricians Alisa Bromberg, Caroline Shim, and Catherine Jin. Both facilities opened in August, offering comprehensive care to new and returning patients in the Palisades and Santa Monica communities.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony held on August 28 at the primary care clinic marked the official opening, attended by Judy Kruger, President and CEO of the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce, local city council members, state representatives, and Providence physicians and caregivers.

“We are deeply proud of our physicians, operations teams, and caregivers for their dedication and hard work in making these clinic relocations a reality,” said Ruth Sorotzkin, MD, President and family medicine physician.

For more information or to schedule appointments, contact the primary care clinic at (310) 829-8923 or the pediatric clinic at (310) 454-2296.