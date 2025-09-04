What to Expect at Downtown Santa Monica’s First-Ever Oktoberfest

The celebration marks one of the first major events within the Third Street Promenade’s newly approved Entertainment Zone, which allows guests 21 and older to consume alcoholic beverages in public spaces

Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. will host its inaugural Oktoberfest on September 27 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., transforming the Third Street Promenade into a Bavarian-inspired celebration with live music, games, and family-friendly activities, organizers announced.

The free event, centered on the 1200 block of Third Street Promenade, will feature traditional German music from the Zeitgeist Oktoberfest Band and high-energy performances by Partydoktor Tom und die Sauerkrauts. Attendees can participate in polka dances, Oktoberfest-themed games, and photo opportunities, with a dedicated kids’ play area for younger visitors. Bavarian décor will extend across all three blocks of the Promenade.

The event offers festivalgoers a complimentary reusable Oktoberfest stein with any beverage purchase at participating venues, including 1212 Santa Monica, Barney’s Beanery, Cabo Cantina, Casa Martin, Holey Moley, Pickle Pop, and Ugo Santa Monica.

The celebration marks the first major event within the Third Street Promenade’s newly approved Entertainment Zone, unanimously authorized by the Santa Monica City Council earlier this year under Senate Bill 969, signed into law on September 28, 2024.

The zone, spanning the 1200-1400 blocks between Wilshire Boulevard and Broadway, allows guests 21 and older to consume alcoholic beverages in public spaces, provided they wear an official wristband and use non-glass, non-metal containers purchased from participating businesses.

Admission to the upcoming event is free, though registration is encouraged via Eventbrite.