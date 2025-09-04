September 5, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Venice Arts

Venice Arts to Honor Sound Editor Jerry Ross at Inaugural Storyteller Awards

The event will recognize Ross for his contributions to films like Apocalypse Now, Big, Heathers, and Tombstone, as well as the series The Walking Dead

Venice Arts will host its first Storyteller Awards on October 23 at the Saban Theatre, celebrating acclaimed supervising sound editor Jerry Ross and showcasing short films by alumni of its Digital Storytelling Pre-Apprenticeship program, the nonprofit announced.

The event, starting at 6 p.m. at 8440 Wilshire Blvd., will recognize Ross for his contributions to films like Apocalypse Now, Big, Heathers, and Tombstone, as well as the series The Walking Dead. A Golden Reel Award winner with multiple Emmy nominations, Ross serves on the Board of Directors for the Motion Picture Editors Guild and the Executive Committee of the Sound Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He is also being honored for his support of Venice Arts’ Center for Creative Workforce Equity, which provides opportunities for marginalized youth.

The evening will feature screenings of original short films by program alumni, highlighting their creative achievements. Guests can enjoy curated appetizers, cocktails, and a silent auction, with proceeds supporting Venice Arts’ mission to empower low-income youth through photography, filmmaking, and media arts education. Founded in 1993, the organization focuses on fostering imagination and career pathways in the creative sector.

Sponsors include Jerry Solomon and Dana Astrow ($15,000), The Selma Oritt Family Foundation ($10,000), The Herb Ritts Foundation ($7,500), and others. Tickets are available through Givebutter, with donations ranging from $150 to $5,000 already pledged toward a $130,000 fundraising goal. Attire is evening casual, and limited street parking is available, with nearby parking garages listed on the Saban Theatre’s website.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
News

The Willows School Celebrates 10 Years of RULER

September 5, 2025

Read more
September 5, 2025

An acclaimed educational program, thriving professional development program, lauded speaker series and inclusion and outreach across Los Angeles defines the...

Photo: John Dlugolecki Photography
News, upbeat

Providence Opens Santa Monica Clinics After Wildfire Closure

September 5, 2025

Read more
September 5, 2025

Both facilities offer comprehensive care to new and returning patients in the Palisades and Santa Monica communities Providence has relocated...
News, Video

(Video) Discover Seaside Fun at Pacific Park

September 5, 2025

Read more
September 5, 2025

For Tickets and More Info, Go to Pacpark.com Discover Seaside Fun at Pacific Park.For Tickets and More Info, Go to...
Hard, News

DUI Checkpoint Conducted in Venice on Friday

September 4, 2025

Read more
September 4, 2025

A first-time DUI offense carries an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended license The Los...

Photo: Stoa
Dining, News

New Marina del Rey Wine Bar Blends Cuisine with Philosophy

September 4, 2025

Read more
September 4, 2025

Stoa draws inspiration from the Stoa Poikile, an ancient Athenian porch where philosophers like Zeno discussed life’s virtues Stoa Wine...

Photo: Getty
Dining, News

What to Expect at Downtown Santa Monica’s First-Ever Oktoberfest

September 4, 2025

Read more
September 4, 2025

The celebration marks one of the first major events within the Third Street Promenade’s newly approved Entertainment Zone, which allows...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Mar Vista Council to Discuss Blood Drive, Promotional Materials at Thursday Meeting

September 4, 2025

Read more
September 4, 2025

The in-person meeting is open to the public, with entry via Palms Boulevard The Mar Vista Community Council Outreach Committee...
News, Real Estate

LAFD Airlifts Two Hikers from Palisades Trail

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

Paramedics assessed the hikers on-site, and both agreed to be airlifted from the trail  The Los Angeles Fire Department airlifted...
News

St. Matthew’s Unwavering Commitment to Academic Excellence

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

When unexpected challenges arise, true educational excellence reveals itself not in brick and mortar, but in the dedication of teachers,...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Police Investigate Assault on Pier as Hate Crime

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

The incident occurred at Palisades Park during a clash between pro-Gaza demonstrators and counter-protesters Santa Monica police are investigating a...

Photo: Bruce Lurie Gallery
News, upbeat

Bruce Lurie Gallery to Showcase DECON/STRUCT Exhibit Through September

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

DECON/STRUCT centers on themes of disassembly and reinvention, bringing together the distinct practices of Swing and Pharo to explore memory and...

Photo: Porchfest LA
News, upbeat

Porchfest LA to Transform Mar Vista Porches and Yards into Stages for Musicians and Comedians

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

The annual event invites residents and businesses in Mar Vista and other LA neighborhoods to participate as hosts or performers...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Woman Climbs RV Roof in Protest During LAPD Removal

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

RV Occupant Protests Her Removal by LAPD By Nick Antonicello  A female RV dweller climbed to the roof of her...

Photo: Official
News

Man Stabbed on Ocean Front Walk in Santa Monica, Suspect Sought

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

Detectives Gathering Evidence as Search for Suspect Continues Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man injured Sunday afternoon...
News, Real Estate

The “Château Corsica” Mansion in Palisades Hits Market at $21M

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

Heritage olive trees and lush gardens surround a tumbled natural stone façade, accented by fire-rated Acre siding A stunning new...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR