Venice Arts to Honor Sound Editor Jerry Ross at Inaugural Storyteller Awards

Venice Arts will host its first Storyteller Awards on October 23 at the Saban Theatre, celebrating acclaimed supervising sound editor Jerry Ross and showcasing short films by alumni of its Digital Storytelling Pre-Apprenticeship program, the nonprofit announced.

The event, starting at 6 p.m. at 8440 Wilshire Blvd., will recognize Ross for his contributions to films like Apocalypse Now, Big, Heathers, and Tombstone, as well as the series The Walking Dead. A Golden Reel Award winner with multiple Emmy nominations, Ross serves on the Board of Directors for the Motion Picture Editors Guild and the Executive Committee of the Sound Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He is also being honored for his support of Venice Arts’ Center for Creative Workforce Equity, which provides opportunities for marginalized youth.

The evening will feature screenings of original short films by program alumni, highlighting their creative achievements. Guests can enjoy curated appetizers, cocktails, and a silent auction, with proceeds supporting Venice Arts’ mission to empower low-income youth through photography, filmmaking, and media arts education. Founded in 1993, the organization focuses on fostering imagination and career pathways in the creative sector.

Sponsors include Jerry Solomon and Dana Astrow ($15,000), The Selma Oritt Family Foundation ($10,000), The Herb Ritts Foundation ($7,500), and others. Tickets are available through Givebutter, with donations ranging from $150 to $5,000 already pledged toward a $130,000 fundraising goal. Attire is evening casual, and limited street parking is available, with nearby parking garages listed on the Saban Theatre’s website.