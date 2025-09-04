New Marina del Rey Wine Bar Blends Cuisine with Philosophy

Stoa draws inspiration from the Stoa Poikile, an ancient Athenian porch where philosophers like Zeno discussed life’s virtues

Stoa Wine Bar & Market, a new venue blending a daytime deli and market with a nighttime wine bar, opened in August at 4210 Via Marina, offering a space for Marina del Rey residents to gather over curated wines, artisanal cheeses, and seasonal dishes.

Located on the quieter west side of Marina del Rey, Stoa draws inspiration from the Stoa Poikile, an ancient Athenian porch where philosophers like Zeno discussed life’s virtues. Co-founders Constantine Savvides and Richard Peters aim to create a community hub that emphasizes simplicity and connection. By day, the venue operates as a market and deli, selling small-production wines, Alpine cheeses, premium charcuterie, and Mediterranean-inspired provisions like olive oils and tinned fish, curated with input from Tony Princiotta and Norbert Wabnig of The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills. At night, it transforms into an intimate wine bar serving small plates, pizzas, and cocktails.

The menu, crafted by executive chef Jordan Olivo, focuses on seasonal ingredients with Mediterranean and Latin influences. Standout dishes include spice-roasted beets with whipped ricotta, pancetta-laced spicy vodka pizza, and a truffled jambon-fromage sandwich called Le Philosophe. The pizza program, developed with Zack Lopez of Boy Blue LA, features a custom dough blending New York and Neapolitan styles. The wine list highlights low-intervention, old-world bottles from regions like Italy, France, and Greece, paired with cocktails like the Golden Mean, a mezcal sour with passionfruit.

Savvides, a former photojournalist who documented cultures in places like Iraq and Haiti, and Peters, an attorney and restaurateur with a background shaped by European travels, bring personal philosophies to the venture. Savvides’ experiences in Mediterranean culture and Peters’ reflections on life’s fragility after a family cancer diagnosis inform Stoa’s focus on deliberate enjoyment. The venue’s design, with worn leather, scuffed concrete, and a book-lined lounge, evokes a coastal European aesthetic, complete with a heated patio and a Vespa parked out front.

Stoa plans to launch a Philosopher in Residence program with Northeastern University’s Jacob Stump, offering guided conversations on timeless questions. Open daily from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner, Stoa aims to be a neighborhood anchor for thoughtful gatherings.