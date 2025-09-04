Mar Vista Council to Discuss Blood Drive, Promotional Materials at Thursday Meeting

The in-person meeting is open to the public, with entry via Palms Boulevard

The Mar Vista Community Council Outreach Committee will hold a public meeting on Thursday to discuss hosting a blood drive and funding promotional materials, according to the committee’s agenda.

The meeting, scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Windward School, 11350 Palms Blvd., Room 410, will address several administrative and funding motions. The committee will consider partnering with LifeStream Blood Bank to organize a community blood drive. Additional agenda items include potential funding for street banners, covering costs such as design, printing, installation, and vendor fees, as well as expenses for producing MVCC board business cards and name tags.

The in-person meeting is open to the public, with entry via Palms Boulevard. The MVCC, which represents the Mar Vista neighborhood, uses such meetings to engage residents and plan community initiatives.