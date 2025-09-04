DUI Checkpoint Conducted in Venice on Friday

A first-time DUI offense carries an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended license

The Los Angeles Police Department will set up a DUI checkpoint on Lincoln Boulevard and Maxella Avenue in Venice on Friday, September 5 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., as part of a broader effort to curb impaired driving across the city.

The Venice checkpoint is one of several DUI enforcement operations scheduled from September 4 to September 8, including saturation patrols in Hollenbeck, Olympic, Newton, and West Valley areas, and additional checkpoints in other neighborhoods. The operations, funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, target areas with a history of impaired driving crashes and arrests.

Police emphasized that the checkpoints aim to enhance public safety by deterring impaired driving and removing suspected offenders from the roads.

The LAPD noted that impaired driving extends beyond alcohol, as certain prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and marijuana—despite its legal status—can impair driving ability. A first-time DUI offense carries an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended license.