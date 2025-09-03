September 4, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

LAFD Airlifts Two Hikers from Palisades Trail

Paramedics assessed the hikers on-site, and both agreed to be airlifted from the trail 

The Los Angeles Fire Department airlifted two male hikers from a remote trail near 20825 Entrada Road in Pacific Palisades on September 1 after they reported feeling unwell and were unable to return to their starting point, the LAFD announced.

The incident occurred at 12:01 p.m. in the West Bureau’s Fire Station 19 area, within Council District 11. LAFD paramedics assessed the hikers on-site, and both agreed to be airlifted from the trail for safety. The hikers declined further transport to a hospital after the rescue.

The operation involved LAFD units including air operations helicopters, ground crews, paramedic ambulances, and rescue helicopters, with Battalion Chief 9 overseeing the response. 

No additional details were provided by the LAFD.

