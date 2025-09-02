Venice Shorts: Woman Climbs RV Roof in Protest During LAPD Removal

RV Occupant Protests Her Removal by LAPD

By Nick Antonicello

A female RV dweller climbed to the roof of her RV located at Shell and Abbot Kinney Monday morning as LAPD and LAFD tried to remove her and her vehicle.

According to sources, the individual has had a reputation of confronting residents and today was no different as she hurled profanities as well as personal items into the street.

The SWAT team was apparently called in to help quell the confrontation.

The confrontation became ugly, and the goal apparently was to move this particular vehicle. Residents have confirmed that the individual has turned down shelter services in the past.

Yo! Venice will update the situation as new details become available.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood who covers the RV and encampment crisis here in Venice. Have a take or a tip all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com