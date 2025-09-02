Porchfest LA to Transform Mar Vista Porches and Yards into Stages for Musicians and Comedians

The annual event invites residents and businesses in Mar Vista and other LA neighborhoods to participate as hosts or performers

The Mar Vista Music Project will host Porchfest LA on November 1-2, 2025, transforming front porches, yards, and patios in Mar Vista and Culver City into vibrant performance spaces for local musicians, comedians, and artists, organizers announced.

The annual event, part of a nationwide tradition that fosters community through live performances, invites residents and businesses in Mar Vista, Culver City, Silver Lake, Los Feliz, and East Hollywood to participate as hosts or performers.

Performances, ranging from music and stand-up comedy to storytelling and performance art, will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with hosts committing to full-day availability, including setup and cleanup.

Registration for performers and hosts is open until September 27, with limited spots available.

Performers can apply online, specifying their preferred neighborhood, performance type, and availability for hourly time slots. Due to local noise ordinances, acoustic performances are encouraged, though hosts may provide electricity if needed.

Hosts are asked to describe their porch or event space, provide their address, and note any logistical challenges, such as parking or access limitations.