September 3, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

Venice Beachfront Lot Listed for $10.2M

The listing specifies cash-to-new-loan financing and includes disclosures about coastal zone regulations and available building plans

A rare double corner lot at 723 Ocean Front Walk in Venice, California, has hit the market for $10.2 million, offering a unique opportunity for development along the iconic Venice Beach coastline.

The 8,167-square-foot parcel, zoned LAC1, boasts direct beach access and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, Catalina Island, and surrounding mountains. Located at the intersection of Ocean Front Walk and Park Avenue, the property is situated in a prime coastal location within Los Angeles County, subject to Coastal Commission restrictions.

Listed by Bradford Neal of Gold Coast Properties, the listing specifies cash-to-new-loan financing and includes disclosures about coastal zone regulations and available building plans. The property carries no HOA or condo/co-op fees, with estimated monthly property taxes of $4,552.

Public records show the lot was last sold in August 2021 for $814,000, reflecting a significant appreciation in value. The assessor’s parcel number is 4286-028-017, and the lot spans 0.19 acres, making it one of the larger undeveloped parcels in the area.

For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/723-ocean-front-walk-venice-ca-90291/1910460571728448753/.

