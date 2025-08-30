Pacific Park Ferris Wheel to Glow with 90-Foot American Flag for Labor Day

The tribute will feature the Ferris wheel’s 174,000 LED lights in a custom computer-generated show of red, white, and blue

Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier will honor American workers this Labor Day weekend with a striking 90-foot-tall American flag animation displayed on its iconic Pacific Wheel, officials announced Friday. The tribute, running from sunset (around 7:20 p.m.) to midnight from August 29 to September 1, will feature the Ferris wheel’s 174,000 LED lights in a custom computer-generated show of red, white, and blue patterns, joining landmarks across Los Angeles in celebrating the nation’s workforce.

Labor Day, a creation of the labor movement, marks a yearly tribute to the social and economic achievements of American workers, contributing to the country’s strength and prosperity. The holiday traces its roots to September 5, 1882, when the Central Labor Union first celebrated it in New York City, followed by a second event in 1883. By 1894, 23 states had adopted it, and President Grover Cleveland signed it into law as a national holiday on the first Monday in September.

The Pacific Wheel, the world’s only solar-powered Ferris wheel, soars nine stories high, lifting riders 130 feet above the Pacific Ocean for stunning coastal views. Its eco-friendly LED system, with 16.7 million color combinations, offers 81% greater energy savings than traditional bulbs. Located at 380 Santa Monica Pier, Pacific Park is LA’s only admission-free amusement park, featuring 12 rides, 14 midway games, Snackville food options, and seaside shops.